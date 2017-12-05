search on deccanchronicle.com
Cyclone Ockhi: 39 dead, 167 missing in Kerala, TN, says Home Ministry

Published Dec 5, 2017, 7:11 pm IST
Updated Dec 5, 2017, 7:28 pm IST
809 fishermen with their boats from Tamil Nadu and Kerala were swept away and reached Maharashtra coast.
The state governments are verifying with the affected villages to find the exact number of missing fishermen. (Photo: PTI)
 The state governments are verifying with the affected villages to find the exact number of missing fishermen. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: As many as 39 people have perished and 167 fishermen were still missing after Cyclone Ockhi hit Tamil Nadu and Kerala coasts while 809 others were swept away to Maharashtra, the Union Home Ministry said on Tuesday. 

Joint Secretary in the ministry Sanjeev Kumar Jindal also said the cyclone is slowing down and would have no impact in Gujarat, where the first of the two-phased assembly elections is due four days later. 

 

"As of now, 10 people lost their lives in Tamil Nadu and 29 others in Kerala. Even though the exact number of missing persons were not known, as per available information, whereabouts of 74 fishermen in Tamil Nadu and 93 fishermen in Kerala is not known yet," he told reporters in Delhi. 

A total of 556 fishermen were also rescued by relief and rescue teams from seas. 

The state governments are verifying with the affected villages to find the exact number of missing fishermen. 

Altogether 809 fishermen with their boats from Tamil Nadu and Kerala were swept away and reached Maharashtra coast where they were provided food and shelter. 

While 33 tourists, both domestic and foreign, were safe in Lakshadweep, 250 fishermen could also reach safely in the islands from the high seas after being hit by the cyclone. 

Jindal said two merchant ships with eight sailors each were rescued and brought to Lakshadweep by Navy and Coast guard teams. 

Asked whether the cyclone would affect the election process in Gujarat, Jindal said there was no such possibilities as it has already slowed down. 

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) today asked fishermen in both eastern and western coasts not to venture out in the sea for the next three days as heavy rainfall is expected in many areas due to cyclone Ockhi. 

Asking people not to panic in case of a cyclone alert, the NDMA said in an advisory that fishermen along and off Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu coasts should not venture into the sea from December 6 to 8 while fishermen along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands are advised not to venture into sea till tomorrow. 

Fishermen living along and off South Gujarat and North Maharashtra coasts have been advised not to venture into the sea till tomorrow morning. 

The severe cyclonic storm Ockhi will move over east- central Arabian sea and move further north-northeastwards with a speed of 21 kmph and lay centred over east-central Arabian sea at latitude 17.5 N and Longitude 70.4 E, about 480 km southwest of Surat and 300 km west-southwest of Mumbai. 

The NDMA said light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places in Maharashtra with isolated heavy rainfall also likely over north Konkan, Palghar, Thane, Raigarh, Greater Mumbai, Dhule, Nandurbar, Nashik, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar and Pune districts. 

It is very likely that the cyclone will to continue to move north-northeastwards, weaken gradually and cross south Gujarat and adjoining north Maharashtra coasts near Surat as a deep depression by tonight. 

Minor damage to loose unsecured structures and minor damage to banana trees, agriculture near coast due to salt spray is expected. Damage to ripe paddy crops and minor damage to 'kutcha' embankments are expected. 

The NDMA predicted formation of a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal during the next few hours and it will further intensify into a deep depression during subsequent two days. 

The well marked low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman sea persists. 

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu, south Andhra Pradesh coasts during next three days. 

The NDMA said people when asked to evacuate, should move to a designate cyclone shelter with safety kit and store dry food and water in abundance, keep torch and hurricane lantern/emergency light handy and keep listening to battery operated radio for latest information.

Tags: cyclone ockhi, fishermen missing, kerala coast, natural calamity, union home ministry
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


