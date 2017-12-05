search on deccanchronicle.com
2G scam verdict on Dec 21; 'I have faith in judiciary,' says accused A Raja

Published Dec 5, 2017, 12:14 pm IST
Updated Dec 5, 2017, 12:19 pm IST
On being asked about her expectations from the verdict, DMK MP Kanimozhi, another accused in the case, says, ‘let us see’.
 Former telecom minister A Raja. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A Patiala House Court in Delhi on Tuesday said it will pronounce the verdict in the 2G spectrum scam cases, involving former telecom minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others as accused, on December 21.

Special Judge OP Saini has been exclusively dealing with the cases – two filed by the CBI and the third by the Enforcement Directorate – arising out of the 2G spectrum scam since April 2011.

 

Responding to questions from mediapersons on her expectations from the verdict, Kanimozhi said, “let us see”. She had appeared at the special court on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Raja has said that he has faith in judiciary. “I am not a judge, I am a law abiding citizen. I faced trial and have faith in the judiciary,” ANI quoted him as saying.

In the first case filed by CBI, those facing trial, besides Raja and Kanimozhi, are former telecom secretary Siddharth Behura, Raja's erstwhile private secretary R K Chandolia, Swan Telecom promoters Shahid Usman Balwa and Vinod Goenka, Unitech Ltd MD Sanjay Chandra, three top executives of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (RADAG) – Gautam Doshi, Surendra Pipara and Hari Nair – are facing trial in the case.

Directors of Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Pvt Ltd Asif Balwa and Rajiv Agarwal, Kalaignar TV Director Sharad Kumar and Bollywood producer Karim Morani are also accused in the case.

Besides these 14, three telecom firms – Swan Telecom Pvt Ltd (STPL), Reliance Telecom Ltd and Unitech Wireless (Tamil Nadu) Ltd – are also facing trial in the case.

The court had in October 2011 framed charges against them under various provisions of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act dealing with offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating,forgery, faking documents, abusing official position, criminal misconduct by public servant and taking bribe.

In its charge sheet filed in April 2011 against Raja and others, CBI had alleged that there was a loss of Rs 30,984 crore to the exchequer in allocation of 122 licences for 2G spectrum which were scrapped by the Supreme Court on February 2, 2012.

The court has recorded the statements of 154 CBI witnesses, including Reliance ADAG Chairman Anil Ambani, his wife Tina Ambani and former corporate lobbyist Niira Radia, running into over 4,400 pages in the case.

The offences entail punishment ranging from six months in jail to life imprisonment.

In the second CBI case, those who face trial are Essar Group promoters Ravi Ruia and Anshuman Ruia, Loop Telecom promoters, Kiran Khaitan, her husband I P Khaitan and Essar Group Director (Strategy and Planning) Vikash Saraf.

Three firms, Loop Telecom Ltd, Loop Mobile India Ltd and Essar Tele Holding Ltd (ETHL) are also chage sheeted.

The ED, in its case, had filed a charge sheet in April 2014 against 19 people, including Raja, Kanimozhi, Shahid Balwa, Vinod Goenka, Asif Balwa, Rajiv Aggarwal, Karim Morani and Sharad Kumar in connection with a money laundering case relating to the scam.

In its charge sheet, ED also named DMK supremo M Karunanidhi's wife Dayalu Ammal as accused in the case in which it alleged that Rs 200 crore was paid by STPL promoters to DMK-run Kalaignar TV.

The final report named 10 individuals and nine companies as accused in the case and the ED has chargesheeted them for the offence of money laundering under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

