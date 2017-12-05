1993 Mumbai blasts: Supreme Court stays execution of death row convict

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the execution of Tahir Merchant, who was awarded death sentence along with Abdul Rashid Khan in the 1993 Mumbai blast cases.

A three-judge bench while staying the execution of the death sentence awarded by the Mumbai TADA court in September, issued notice to the CBI seeking its response to the appeal filed by Tahir Merchant against the court’s order.

The TADA court had also slapped death sentence on Abdul Rashin Khan and awarded life sentence of Kalimullah Khan and Abu Salem. Tahir Merchant also has now filed the appeal. The Bench posted the matter for further hearing on March 14, 2018.