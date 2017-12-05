search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

1993 Mumbai blasts: Supreme Court stays execution of death row convict

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 5, 2017, 1:27 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2017, 1:27 am IST
Tahir Merchant also has now filed the appeal. The Bench posted the matter for further hearing on March 14, 2018.
Supreme Court of India
 Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the execution of Tahir Merchant, who was awarded death sentence along with Abdul Rashid Khan in the 1993 Mumbai blast cases.

A three-judge bench while staying the execution of the death sentence awarded by the Mumbai TADA court in September, issued notice to the CBI seeking its response to the appeal filed by Tahir Merchant against the court’s order.

The TADA court had also slapped death sentence on Abdul Rashin Khan and awarded life sentence of Kalimullah Khan and Abu Salem. Tahir Merchant also has now filed the appeal. The Bench posted the matter for further hearing on March 14, 2018.  

Tags: supreme court of india, ustaad abdul rashid khan, tahir merchant, 1993 mumbai blast
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

25 years of the SMS: Does it have a future?

SMS is in the process of getting engulfed by its much-evolved cousin — instant messengers. (Representaive image)
 

BCCI announce Team India squad for Sri Lanka T20s, South Africa Test tour

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah earned his major Test call-up, while Parthiv Patel was also included as a backup wicketkeeping option for Wriddhiman Saha. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Chinese authorities shut morality lessons that asked women to shut up

The class was launched in the city of Fushun by the Fushun Traditional Cultural Research Association (Photo: AFP)
 

I’m not dead: Tharoor after channel mistakes him for late Shashi Kapoor

Shashi, however, also offered his heartfelt condolences.
 

Here's what women feel about splitting the bill on a date

Men paying the entire bill may be considered chauvinistic at times (Photo: AFP)
 

Kapil Sharma does no-show again at event; Firangi failure leaves him depressed?

Kapil Sharma's 'Firangi' released on Friday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Cop injured in protest by evacuees

Inspector Balanagi Reddy. (Photo: DC)

Ebay.in used to cheat customers

Fraudsters’ setup call centers to call eBay customers.

Hyderabad: 2 men cheat amazon etailer, held

The Cyberabad Cyber Crime police identified the suspects.

Metro ride tough with no bus stops nearby

Commuters are finding it difficult to reach Metro Rail stations due to the delay in setting up bus stops for the commuters.

With the end of GES show, beggars back in business

A beggar near a traffic signal at Gachibowli on Monday. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham