Nation, Current Affairs

UP: Unable exchange notes, woman sets herself ablaze, dies

PTI
Published Dec 5, 2016, 1:20 pm IST
Updated Dec 5, 2016, 1:21 pm IST
The woman took the step out of total helplessness as her four children had not eaten for three days.
Representational Image.
 Representational Image.

Aligarh: Days after setting herself ablaze here after allegedly failing to exchange old notes, a 45-year-old daily wage labourer died at a hospital in New Delhi.

Razia passed away on Sunday. Her family told mediapersons that she immolated herself on the evening of November 20 after "failing to exchange six notes of Rs 500 despite attempting to do so at different branches of banks in the old city area for five days".

Razia was a resident of Shahjamal locality in Delhi Gate area here. Angered by her death locals in the area also protested.

Senior district officials and police personnel were present at her funeral that took place after the officials and city chief of Samajwadi Party Baba Farid assured the protestors that they would take up the matter with the state government.

On the night of November 20 when Razia was rushed to the district hospital in a critical condition she told mediapersons that she took the extreme "out of total helplessness as her four children had not eaten any thing for three days".

Tags: note ban, immolation, note exchange, demonetisation
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Aligarh

Entertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan hosted the Star Screen Awards and had the audience in splits with their hilarious antics. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Salman, Alia, Sushant and most of B'wood bedazzle at Star Screen Awards
A very casually dressed Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma landed in the city back from their Goan sojourn. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Virat and Anushka return from their Goan holiday
When it comes to glamour and pure unadulterated good looks, few can challenge the collective gorgeousness that are Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma and Yami Gautam. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Anushka, Yami dole out some serious fashion goals at city event
Bollywood A-listers, with thier busy schedules and hectic lifestyles have been virtually living out of their suitcases, off the airports. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport Diaries: Big B, KJo, Saif, Sonam are quite the travel junkies
Several B-Town celebrities were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Saif, Tamannaah, Shriya, Virat, other celebs look their casual best
Vidya Balan promoted her upcoming film 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh' on the TV show 'Yaaron Ki Baraat' and later among the fans in Mumbai on Thursday.

Vidya promotes Kahaani 2 on TV show, later creates fan frenzy
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Like Aamir, Dangal girls sweat blood to perfect their wrestling act

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Argentina: Kid escapes death after getting onto tracks in front of oncoming train

The video footage shows the woman helping her child get down onto the tracks, following which she herself attempts to climb down. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
 

Michael Hussey tipped for Australian T20 team’s coaching role

Michael Hussey is tipped to become Australia’s coach for their T20 series against Sri Lanka. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ranveer is very curious about my love life, tried to grill me once: Kangana

Kangana and Ranveer are yet to do a film together.
 

This man got trolled for calling feminism a threat to "Indian Womanism"

Easwer said feminism is unscientific (Photo: Twitter)
 

Hrithik looks fierce in this new poster from Kaabil

'Kaabil' is a revenge drama starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jaya very critical, top cardiologists monitoring health: Apollo hospital

AIADMK supporters sit in front of Apollo Hospital after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa suffered a cardiac arrest in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Varanasi: Ustad Bismillah Khan's shehnais stolen from son's home

Five of Ustad Bismillah Khan's shehnais have gone missing from his son Kazim Hussain's home in Varanasi. (Photo: AP)

J&K: Separatists placed under house arrest, life partially affected

Security jawans stand guard in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: PTI/File)

Chennai: US Consulate issues 'emergency message' for American citizens

AIADMK cadres holding special prayers for speedy recovery of party supremo J Jayalalithaa in front of Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

‘Will soon get good news’: AIADMK workers throng Apollo Hospitals

AIADMK cadres holding special prayers for speedy recovery of party supremo J Jayalalithaa in front of Apollo Hospitals in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham