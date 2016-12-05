Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana govt to procure card swipe machines at all temples

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KAMALAPATHI RAO H
Published Dec 5, 2016, 4:00 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2016, 4:09 am IST
A. Indrakaran Reddy held a series of meetings with officials and executive officers from major temples.
The government would provide infrastructure for setting up cashless transaction system at major temples.
 The government would provide infrastructure for setting up cashless transaction system at major temples.

Hyderabad: In a move to encourage cashless transactions, the endowment department will procure point-of-sale swipe units at all temples and upgrade the official websites to have payment gateways.

Following Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s statement on the implementation of cashless transactions, endowment minister A. Indrakaran Reddy held a series of meetings with officials and executive officers from major temples.

Mr Reddy told this newspaper that in view of demonetisation of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency denominations and insufficient cash at banks and ATMs, the government would provide infrastructure for setting up cashless transaction system at major temples.

“In the initial state, we will select Yadadri, Bhadradri, Kaleswaram, Vemulawada, Kondagattu and Basara temples. We will implement the system at other temples in phases,” he said. He said services like booking cottages, darshan tickets, special pujas, donations, payment at prasadam counters and at kalyanakatta would go cashless.

“Except offering hundi donations, we shall offer all services through cashless transaction system. In two days, we’ll hold a final meeting and announce the system,” he said.

An official from the endowment department said that with the coordination of the information technology department, all the EOs from major temples would upgrade websites. Executive officers from major temples had already approached bankers for PoS units.

Tags: point-of-sale swipe units, telangana government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Lifestyle Gallery

The festival was held first in 2000 and attracts tourists from India as well as across the world (Photo: PTI)

Robust display of culture at Nagaland's 'Hornbill Festival'
Oscar Wilde once wrote that

Twitter finds similarities between paparazzi pictures and classic art
Donald Trump said in a meeting that the media should use good pictures of him instead of the one with a double chin (Photo: Twitter/Imgur)

Here's what the internet did to the double chin picture Trump hates
Italian artist Stefano Furlani loves to collect beach stones of unusual shapes as he has spent most of his growing years living near the sea. His son, Davide, developed the same passion and the duo soon started creating beautiful compositions by assembling these stones. (Photo: Facebook/ SASSI D' Autore)

Stunning art compositions made using stones from the beach
The International Festival of Contemporary Choreography, dates back to the 1987 festival of Soviet counterculture (Photo: AP)

Grace and energy captured at Belarus contemporary dance festival
The photo series has trans-model and activist Kami Sid posing to raise awareness against stigma associated with transgender community (Photo: Instagram/Waqar J. Khan)

Pakistan's first trans model hits back against transphobia
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

First look of The Ghazi Attack is out!

'The Ghazi Attack' official poster.
 

We need to show solidarity as a nation and I would not oppose the ban: Raveer Singh

Ranveer is of the opinion that if them (the Pakistani artists) working in India makes even one person uncomfortable, then it is our (the people's) duty to show solidarity towards the nation.
 

Revealed! Alia talks about her first ever boyfriend and what was wrong with him

Alia Bhatt
 

Sushma Swaraj assures help to AIIMS PhD scholar

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)
 

Born without a vagina, woman hopes to have children post surgery

She now hopes to have children of her own (Photo: Facebook/Devan Merck)
 

This Facebook post highlights how Indian society has changed and it's spot on

It’s funny, just a decade or two, and how quickly we have moved backwards (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: I-T department to probe on more jewellers

Officlal said that special teams would begin gathering CCTV footage from the 12 jewellery showrooms.

TSRTC waits, but morning passengers hard to find

Conductors said post demonitisation the occupancy ratio had come down (Representational image)

Telangana: Cashless? Banks still charge you

Several banks do not charge for using the debit card at domestic merchant locations and websites.

Telangana: Pardhi poacher’s gang gang is main suspect

Cattle are known to have been trapped in the snares set up by poachers.

Karnataka CM-babu ‘nexus’: BJP gets ammo for Parliament expose

BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa, former Union minister O. Rajagopal and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje at a meeting of Kerala-based BJP workers in Bengaluru on Sunday
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham