President, Karunanidhi, other leaders wish Jayalalithaa a speedy recovery

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee, DMK leader M Karunanidhi, Union Ministers, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and various Chief Ministers tonight expressed concern over Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's health condition and wished her speedy recovery.

"Distressed to hear about CM Jayalalithaa suffering a cardiac arrest, my prayers for her speedy recovery," Mukherjee tweeted after the condition of Jayalalithaa, who has been undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai since September 22, deteriorated in the evening.

Karunanidhi, the arch rival of Jayalalithaa, also wished her a speedy recovery.

Tamil Nadu Opposition leader K Stalin also tweeted: "I desire that the intensive treatment being given to the Chief Minister yields fruit and that she recovers soon."

Union Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted, "Feeling bad to know abt da critical condition of TN CM Selvi Jayalalitha. Praying for her speedy recovery and quick response 2 the treatment (sic)."

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Nirmala Sitharaman also tweeted: "Very upsetting news about Hon.CM of Tamil Nadu, Selvi.Jayalalitha suffering a cardiac arrest. Prayers for her speedy recovery."

In his tweet, Rahul Gandhi said: "Praying for Jayalalithaa ji's quick recovery. I hope she gets better very soon."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "Very concerned about the health of Jayalalithaa Ji. Like my friends in Tamil Nadu, I am praying for her speedy recovery. May God bless her."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said "Got to know about Tamil Nadu CM #Jayalalithaa ji's health. Maharashtra prays for her speedy recovery!"

Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad said, "Totally worried about the health of #Jayalalithaa Ji.

Wishing and Praying for speedy recovery. Let's all pray for her."

BJP state President Tamilisai Sounderrajan also wished speedy recovery of Jayalalithaa.

She expressed concern over the "setback" in the Chief Minister's health and prayed for her speedy recovery.