Nation, Current Affairs

President, Karunanidhi, other leaders wish Jayalalithaa a speedy recovery

PTI
Published Dec 5, 2016, 7:34 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2016, 7:54 am IST
Tamil Nadu CM has been undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai since September 22.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa (Photo: PTI)
 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee, DMK leader M Karunanidhi, Union Ministers, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and various Chief Ministers tonight expressed concern over Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's health condition and wished her speedy recovery.

"Distressed to hear about CM Jayalalithaa suffering a cardiac arrest, my prayers for her speedy recovery," Mukherjee tweeted after the condition of Jayalalithaa, who has been undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai since September 22, deteriorated in the evening.

Karunanidhi, the arch rival of Jayalalithaa, also wished her a speedy recovery.

Tamil Nadu Opposition leader K Stalin also tweeted: "I desire that the intensive treatment being given to the Chief Minister yields fruit and that she recovers soon."

Union Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted, "Feeling bad to know abt da critical condition of TN CM Selvi Jayalalitha. Praying for her speedy recovery and quick response 2 the treatment (sic)."

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Nirmala Sitharaman also tweeted: "Very upsetting news about Hon.CM of Tamil Nadu, Selvi.Jayalalitha suffering a cardiac arrest. Prayers for her speedy recovery."

In his tweet, Rahul Gandhi said: "Praying for Jayalalithaa ji's quick recovery. I hope she gets better very soon."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "Very concerned about the health of Jayalalithaa Ji. Like my friends in Tamil Nadu, I am praying for her speedy recovery. May God bless her."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said "Got to know about Tamil Nadu CM #Jayalalithaa ji's health. Maharashtra prays for her speedy recovery!"

Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad said, "Totally worried about the health of #Jayalalithaa Ji.

Wishing and Praying for speedy recovery. Let's all pray for her."

BJP state President Tamilisai Sounderrajan also wished speedy recovery of Jayalalithaa.

She expressed concern over the "setback" in the Chief Minister's health and prayed for her speedy recovery.

Tags: pranab mukherjee, dmk, m karunanidhi, j jayalalithaa
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Women AIADMK cadres sitting heartbroken near Apollo hospitals, Greams road after hearing news about Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa’s cardiac arrest on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

Prayers, vigil, chaos outside Apollo Hospitals

Thousands of party cadre rushed to the Apollo Hospitals after the news spread and tried to enter the premises.
05 Dec 2016 2:16 AM

Entertainment Gallery

A very casually dressed Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma landed in the city back from their Goan sojourn. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Virat and Anushka return from their Goan holiday
When it comes to glamour and pure unadulterated good looks, few can challenge the collective gorgeousness that are Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma and Yami Gautam. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Anushka, Yami dole out some serious fashion goals at city event
Bollywood A-listers, with thier busy schedules and hectic lifestyles have been virtually living out of their suitcases, off the airports. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport Diaries: Big B, KJo, Saif, Sonam are quite the travel junkies
Several B-Town celebrities were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Saif, Tamannaah, Shriya, Virat, other celebs look their casual best
Vidya Balan promoted her upcoming film 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh' on the TV show 'Yaaron Ki Baraat' and later among the fans in Mumbai on Thursday.

Vidya promotes Kahaani 2 on TV show, later creates fan frenzy
Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor were seen promoting their upcoming film 'Befikre' in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer and Vaani are on a promotion spree for Befikre
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Madhya Pradesh: Couple wraps up wedding with just tea

The couple registered their marriage at a local court in Ratlam town on Saturday and tied nuptial knot at the Ram temple on Sunday. (Representational image)
 

First look of The Ghazi Attack is out!

'The Ghazi Attack' official poster.
 

We need to show solidarity as a nation and I would not oppose the ban: Raveer Singh

Ranveer is of the opinion that if them (the Pakistani artists) working in India makes even one person uncomfortable, then it is our (the people's) duty to show solidarity towards the nation.
 

Revealed! Alia talks about her first ever boyfriend and what was wrong with him

Alia Bhatt
 

Sushma Swaraj assures help to AIIMS PhD scholar

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)
 

Born without a vagina, woman hopes to have children post surgery

She now hopes to have children of her own (Photo: Facebook/Devan Merck)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jayalalithaa critical, put on heart assist device; security forces on alert

AIADMK cadres holding special prayers for speedy recovery of party supremo J Jayalalithaa in front of Apollo Hospitals in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Khanapur panchayat renames village as Kavithapur

TRS MP K Kavitha (Photo: video grab)

Koramangala: Piped to imperfection!

An overflowing manhole in Koramangala 7th block, in Bengaluru (Photo: DC)

Karnataka: Middlemen use note ban to cheat farmers

Gireesha KS, a farmer from Mysuru, has raised the issue with CM and Agriculture Minister Krishna Byre Gowda through their social media pages.

BMTC spent Rs 16 crore on infra at disputed land: CAG report

The audit observed that the BMTC failed to comply with allotment conditions and went ahead with constructions which further led to land litigation.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham