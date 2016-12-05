Mumbai Police hands over probe into Zakir Naik run IRF's funding to NIA

National Investigation Agency (NIA) team and Mumbai Police raids the Islamic Research Foundation office headed by Zakir Naik at Dongri in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI/File)

Mumbai: Mumbai Police has handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) its probe into the foreign funding of controversial preacher Zakir Naik-promoted Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), which was banned recently, a top police officer said on Monday.

"As the NIA has registered an offence against Naik and its investigation into the case is in progress, we have handed over the probe to them," a senior officer of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police, said.

"We will provide whatever logistic support (to NIA) that is required," he said.

In August this year, the EOW of Mumbai Police had initiated a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) into IRF's foreign funding.

Naik had come under the scanner of the security agencies after Bangladeshi newspaper 'Daily Star' reported that one of the perpetrators of the July 1 terror attack in Dhaka, Rohan Imtiaz, ran propaganda on Facebook last year quoting Naik.

The Centre recently banned the IRF and declared it as a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for five years.

Earlier, Mumbai Police had submitted its report related to Naik and IRF's activities to the state government.

During the EOW investigation, it was revealed that around Rs 50 crore were allegedly deposited from abroad into various accounts of Naik, his wife and other relatives.

This funding was also under scanner under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The NIA had registered an offence against Naik on November 18 for promoting enmity and hatred between different religious groups in India through his public speeches and lectures on various platforms.

Naik has been booked along with unnamed IRF officials under section 153-A of IPC (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) beside various sections of UAPA.

The NIA had recently asked three banks to freeze 25 accounts of Naik, his family members and IRF. In addition, the NIA also handed over a list of over 12 people including Naik, his family members, close friends and organisations, to all 72 scheduled commercial banks to check whether these people had any account in these financial institutions.

The NIA has also written to the MHA for banning the website run by the IRF and as well as suspending its online activities, which includes videos of speeches on social networking sites.