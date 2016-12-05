Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana CM to review new districts, ask collectors to devise programmes

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 5, 2016, 3:30 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2016, 4:18 am IST
Rao asked collectors to devise programmes such as Know Your District, Plan Your District, for development of new districts.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI)
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asked all district collectors to fast track the development of new districts. During a review meeting with ministers and officials at his camp office, Mr Rao asked collectors to devise programmes such as Know Your District, Plan Your District, for the speedy development of new districts.

With the new districts completing two months on December 11, the Chief Minister said he would hold a collectors' conference on December 14 to devise district-wise development plans.

The CM reiterated that each district would have its unique resources, strengths and weakness and the Collectors concerned should prepare a comprehensive plan based the requirement of their respective districts.

Based on the population numbers, all the 31 districts in the State should be made into four divisions and separate development plans should be prepared accordingly.

He asked officials to gather information on households in district, their socio-economic status, condition of road and railway network, status of irrigation projects,  progress of land acquisition for project, Mission Bhagiratha,  banking network and steps needed for cashless transactions, status of agriculture, horticulture and industrial sectors, status of eduction and health sectors etc.

Tags: k. chandrasekhar rao, know your district
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao

New districts: Telangana to tap Central scheme for funds

The wish-list will be submitted to the Centre next week.
03 Nov 2016 1:45 AM
After the creation of 21 new districts, the Telangana government has approved 2,019 new jobs in the revenue department. (Representational image)

Telangana government approves 2,019 jobs for new districts

A few more new jobs in other departments will be announced soon.
20 Oct 2016 2:52 AM

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

First look of The Ghazi Attack is out!

'The Ghazi Attack' official poster.
 

We need to show solidarity as a nation and I would not oppose the ban: Raveer Singh

Ranveer is of the opinion that if them (the Pakistani artists) working in India makes even one person uncomfortable, then it is our (the people's) duty to show solidarity towards the nation.
 

Revealed! Alia talks about her first ever boyfriend and what was wrong with him

Alia Bhatt
 

Sushma Swaraj assures help to AIIMS PhD scholar

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)
 

Born without a vagina, woman hopes to have children post surgery

She now hopes to have children of her own (Photo: Facebook/Devan Merck)
 

This Facebook post highlights how Indian society has changed and it's spot on

It’s funny, just a decade or two, and how quickly we have moved backwards (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: I-T department to probe on more jewellers

Officlal said that special teams would begin gathering CCTV footage from the 12 jewellery showrooms.

TSRTC waits, but morning passengers hard to find

Conductors said post demonitisation the occupancy ratio had come down (Representational image)

Telangana govt to procure card swipe machines at all temples

The government would provide infrastructure for setting up cashless transaction system at major temples.

Telangana: Cashless? Banks still charge you

Several banks do not charge for using the debit card at domestic merchant locations and websites.

Telangana: Pardhi poacher’s gang gang is main suspect

Cattle are known to have been trapped in the snares set up by poachers.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham