Telangana CM to review new districts, ask collectors to devise programmes

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asked all district collectors to fast track the development of new districts. During a review meeting with ministers and officials at his camp office, Mr Rao asked collectors to devise programmes such as Know Your District, Plan Your District, for the speedy development of new districts.

With the new districts completing two months on December 11, the Chief Minister said he would hold a collectors' conference on December 14 to devise district-wise development plans.

The CM reiterated that each district would have its unique resources, strengths and weakness and the Collectors concerned should prepare a comprehensive plan based the requirement of their respective districts.

Based on the population numbers, all the 31 districts in the State should be made into four divisions and separate development plans should be prepared accordingly.

He asked officials to gather information on households in district, their socio-economic status, condition of road and railway network, status of irrigation projects, progress of land acquisition for project, Mission Bhagiratha, banking network and steps needed for cashless transactions, status of agriculture, horticulture and industrial sectors, status of eduction and health sectors etc.