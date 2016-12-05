Nation, Current Affairs

Jayalalithaa supporter dies of shock after watching news about her health

ANI
Published Dec 5, 2016, 12:22 pm IST
Updated Dec 5, 2016, 12:23 pm IST
Nelagandan, who was distraught upon finding out about Jayalalithaa, experienced severe chest pain and passed out.
AIADMK supporters sit in front of Apollo Hospital after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa suffered a cardiac arrest in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)
 AIADMK supporters sit in front of Apollo Hospital after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa suffered a cardiac arrest in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Cuddalore: The frenzy over Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's critical heath condition seems to have begun as a distressed supporter died last night after watching news about her health.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) cadre Nelagandan from Cuddalore district died on Sunday night after seeing the news of Jayalalithaa's health on the television.

Nelagandan, who was distraught upon finding out about Jayalalithaa, experienced severe chest pain and passed out.

His family immediately called an ambulance, but were later informed by the medics that he had already passed away.

Jayalalithaa is critical after she suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday evening. The state government has sought help of paramilitary forces to handle the crowd in case of any emergency.

Security has been stepped up across the city to attend any eventuality and buses plying out of Chennai have been reduced and security in the capital has been tightened.

Tags: jayalalithaa, jayalalithaa health
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Cuddalore

Related Stories

Women AIADMK cadres sitting heartbroken near Apollo hospitals, Greams road after hearing news about Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa’s cardiac arrest on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

Prayers, vigil, chaos outside Apollo Hospitals

Thousands of party cadre rushed to the Apollo Hospitals after the news spread and tried to enter the premises.
05 Dec 2016 2:16 AM
Actors Paresh Rawal, Gauthami and Rishi Kapoor tweeted, wishing her a speedy recovery.

Indian film fraternity wishes Jayalalithaa a speedy recovery

The Tamil Nadu CM suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday and is said to be critical ever since.
05 Dec 2016 9:28 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan hosted the Star Screen Awards and had the audience in splits with their hilarious antics. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Salman, Alia, Sushant and most of B'wood bedazzle at Star Screen Awards
A very casually dressed Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma landed in the city back from their Goan sojourn. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Virat and Anushka return from their Goan holiday
When it comes to glamour and pure unadulterated good looks, few can challenge the collective gorgeousness that are Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma and Yami Gautam. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Anushka, Yami dole out some serious fashion goals at city event
Bollywood A-listers, with thier busy schedules and hectic lifestyles have been virtually living out of their suitcases, off the airports. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport Diaries: Big B, KJo, Saif, Sonam are quite the travel junkies
Several B-Town celebrities were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Saif, Tamannaah, Shriya, Virat, other celebs look their casual best
Vidya Balan promoted her upcoming film 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh' on the TV show 'Yaaron Ki Baraat' and later among the fans in Mumbai on Thursday.

Vidya promotes Kahaani 2 on TV show, later creates fan frenzy
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Like Aamir, Dangal girls sweat blood to perfect their wrestling act

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Argentina: Kid escapes death after getting onto tracks in front of oncoming train

The video footage shows the woman helping her child get down onto the tracks, following which she herself attempts to climb down. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
 

Michael Hussey tipped for Australian T20 team’s coaching role

Michael Hussey is tipped to become Australia’s coach for their T20 series against Sri Lanka. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ranveer is very curious about my love life, tried to grill me once: Kangana

Kangana and Ranveer are yet to do a film together.
 

This man got trolled for calling feminism a threat to "Indian Womanism"

Easwer said feminism is unscientific (Photo: Twitter)
 

Hrithik looks fierce in this new poster from Kaabil

'Kaabil' is a revenge drama starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jayalalithaa critical: All you need to know about heart-assist devices

ECMO is a technique of providing both cardiac and respiratory support to persons whose heart and lungs are unable to provide an adequate amount of gas exchange to sustain life. (Photo: AFP/Representational Image)

Giriraj Singh calls for mass sterilisation, BJP calls it his personal view

MoS MSME Giriraj Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Jaya suffers cardiac arrest; security stepped up at hospital, CRPF on alert

Heavy security deployment outside Apollo hospital in Chennai. (Photo: DC)

Jaya critical, put on heart-assist device; Delhi doctors rush to Chennai

AIADMK cadres holding special prayers for speedy recovery of party supremo J Jayalalithaa in front of Apollo Hospitals in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

President, Karunanidhi, other leaders wish Jayalalithaa a speedy recovery

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham