Jayalalithaa supporter dies of shock after watching news about her health

AIADMK supporters sit in front of Apollo Hospital after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa suffered a cardiac arrest in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Cuddalore: The frenzy over Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's critical heath condition seems to have begun as a distressed supporter died last night after watching news about her health.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) cadre Nelagandan from Cuddalore district died on Sunday night after seeing the news of Jayalalithaa's health on the television.

Nelagandan, who was distraught upon finding out about Jayalalithaa, experienced severe chest pain and passed out.

His family immediately called an ambulance, but were later informed by the medics that he had already passed away.

Jayalalithaa is critical after she suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday evening. The state government has sought help of paramilitary forces to handle the crowd in case of any emergency.

Security has been stepped up across the city to attend any eventuality and buses plying out of Chennai have been reduced and security in the capital has been tightened.