Jaya suffers cardiac arrest; security stepped up at hospital, CRPF on alert

ANI
Published Dec 5, 2016, 8:39 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2016, 9:16 am IST
Security has been stepped up across the city to attend any eventuality and buses plying out of Chennai have been reduced.
Heavy security deployment outside Apollo hospital in Chennai. (Photo: DC)
Chennai: With Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa being critical after she suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday evening, the state Government has sought the help of the paramilitary forces to handle the crowd in case of any emergency.

The Director General of Police Rajendran has asked the police officials to be present in full attendance by 7 am.

As the news started trickling down regarding the Chief Minister's health condition, AIADMK cadres began gathering in front of the Apollo Hospital.

In a statement, Chief Operating Officer of Apollo Hospital Dr Subbaiah Viswanathan said Jayalalithaa suffered a cardiac arrest yesterday evening and she is being treated and monitored by a team of experts and critical care specialists.

In a tweet late last night, Apollo Hospital's Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy said the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is critical and a multi specialty team is trying everything possible.

Soon after the Apollo statement came, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao and enquired about her health.

Rao, who is also the Governor of Maharashtra, rushed to Chennai from Mumbai and went to the hospital.

After visiting the hospital late last night, the Governor went to the Raj Bhawan in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Ministers and top police officials also rushed to the hospital and held informal consultations on the situation.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister K.Pandiarajan clarified that there will be no holiday in educational institutions in the state today.

