Nation, Current Affairs

Giriraj Singh calls for mass sterilisation, BJP calls it his personal view

ANI
Published Dec 5, 2016, 9:25 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2016, 9:26 am IST
Giriraj Singh had called for a mass sterilisation to control the population in the country after demonetisation.
MoS MSME Giriraj Singh. (Photo: PTI)
Kolkata: Dismissing the call made by Minister of State of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Giriraj Singh for mass sterilisation to control population, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said that these are his personal opinions and the party or the government has nothing to this.

"There is no doubt that the population of this country is rising. To reduce the population growth, there must be an awareness and advertisement. From NGOs to political parties and everyone should come forward to spread the cause and create awareness to control the population," BJP leader Rahul Sinha told ANI.

He said that people have had a very bad experience of coerced sterilisation during the Emergency (1975-1977) period.

Sinha said, "The party does not have any agenda nor does the government, but the government wants to control the rising population by making people understand and aware about it."

He is the second BJP leader to say this in the last week. Earlier, Sanjay Paswan had said that sterilisation will help in controlling the population of the country.

Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

