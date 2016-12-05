CID begins probe into Nagrota army camp attack

Jammu: Parallel to the army's inquiry, the CID of Jammu and Kashmir Police has begun a probe into the terror attack on Nagrota army camp in which 7 army personnel including two Major rank officers were killed.



"CID has begun its probe into the Nagrota terror attack and a team has visited the terror site," a senior police officer said here today.



A team of officers led by SSP visited the scene of the terror attack and surveyed the entire premises while trekking down the route that the terrorists are believed to have used to enter the complex, the officer said.



Jammu and Kashmir Home Department had ordered probe by CID into the Nagorta terror attack and a senior SP rank officer has been appointed as head of its probe panel.



"The probe team will soon submit a preliminary report to the Jammu and Kashmir Government through Intelligence Chief of CID, officer said.



As per the initial reports, the militants who attacked the Army camp at Nagrota on the outskirts of Jammu, had entered the premises from the forest area in its rear.



The area has barbed wire and a small wall, they said.



Three militants were neutralised in the attack.