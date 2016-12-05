Nation, Current Affairs

BJP keeps mum on ruling parties in AP, Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 5, 2016, 3:26 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2016, 3:26 am IST
Saffron party plans to stay soft on TD till Assembly elections in 5 states are over.
BJP National President Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)
 BJP National President Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: For different reasons, the BJP state units of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have refrained from taking an aggressive stance against the ruling parties. When AP BJP leaders recently met their national president Amit Shah, he told them not to be aggressive and not to think of quitting the alliance with the Telugu Desam.

AP leaders who Mr Shah told him that TD leaders have started criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the demonetisation decision as well as other issues. They also told him that while Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is supporting the Centre’s move on demonetisation, he has allowed the rank and file of TD to criticise the decision.

Even on other issues like constituting committees and nominated posts, the BJP though part of the government, is not taken into confidence. However after hearing them, Mr Shah reportedly told them it is not the time to invite more troubles as the entire country is witnessing the consequences of demonetisation.

He told them that the TD with their strength in Parliament has been extending support to BJP though there was not much enthusiasm from the other partners of the NDA. He seems to have advised them to wait for some more time, at least till the outcome of the five state assembly results next year, after which a clear picture will emerge on BJP strength in Rajya Sabha.

However there is a different story in the Telangana unit of BJP. Despite being told to grow and be the alternative for TRS in 2019 elections, for the past few weeks there seems to be no aggressive posture by Telangana unit leaders against the TRS. According to sources in BJP, though TRS is not part of the NDA alliance, it is unable to provoke any situation causing inconvenience to the ruling establishment.

BJP leaders stop-ped criticising the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekh-ar Rao on his palacial bunglow. They have not criticised the TRS on completing two and half year rule. “With the CM openly announcing his support to demonetisation, our leaders think that it is not good for the party to attack him. But they are forgetting to attack the government on various other issues,” said one of the Spokesperson of Telangana BJP.

Tags: amit shah, bjp leaders
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Lifestyle Gallery

The festival was held first in 2000 and attracts tourists from India as well as across the world (Photo: PTI)

Robust display of culture at Nagaland's 'Hornbill Festival'
Oscar Wilde once wrote that

Twitter finds similarities between paparazzi pictures and classic art
Donald Trump said in a meeting that the media should use good pictures of him instead of the one with a double chin (Photo: Twitter/Imgur)

Here's what the internet did to the double chin picture Trump hates
Italian artist Stefano Furlani loves to collect beach stones of unusual shapes as he has spent most of his growing years living near the sea. His son, Davide, developed the same passion and the duo soon started creating beautiful compositions by assembling these stones. (Photo: Facebook/ SASSI D' Autore)

Stunning art compositions made using stones from the beach
The International Festival of Contemporary Choreography, dates back to the 1987 festival of Soviet counterculture (Photo: AP)

Grace and energy captured at Belarus contemporary dance festival
The photo series has trans-model and activist Kami Sid posing to raise awareness against stigma associated with transgender community (Photo: Instagram/Waqar J. Khan)

Pakistan's first trans model hits back against transphobia
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

First look of The Ghazi Attack is out!

'The Ghazi Attack' official poster.
 

We need to show solidarity as a nation and I would not oppose the ban: Raveer Singh

Ranveer is of the opinion that if them (the Pakistani artists) working in India makes even one person uncomfortable, then it is our (the people's) duty to show solidarity towards the nation.
 

Revealed! Alia talks about her first ever boyfriend and what was wrong with him

Alia Bhatt
 

Sushma Swaraj assures help to AIIMS PhD scholar

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)
 

Born without a vagina, woman hopes to have children post surgery

She now hopes to have children of her own (Photo: Facebook/Devan Merck)
 

This Facebook post highlights how Indian society has changed and it's spot on

It’s funny, just a decade or two, and how quickly we have moved backwards (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: Loans to get easy for tenant farmers

Lack of this access had been driving farmers to suicide in many cases. (Representational image)

HoA names LeT, JeM; tells Pak to dismantle terror havens

Dignitaries from across 40 countries attend the Heart of Asia summit (Photo: PTI)

India, Pak shouldn't use HoA platform to score brownie points: Russia

He said bilateral issues should not cloud forums like the Heart of Asia, replying to a question on Pakistan supporting terror groups operating from its soil. (Photo: PTI)

HoA adopts Amritsar declaration, puts weight on dismantling terror havens

The HoA expressed serious concern over gravity of the security situation in Afghanistan and in many parts of the region. (Photo: PTI)

TN CM Jayalalithaa suffers cardiac arrest, under observation by experts

AIADMK leader and Tamil Nadu CM J. Jayalalithaa with O Panneerselvam. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham