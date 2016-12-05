Jayalalithaa's health critical: AIADMK MLAs meet at party headquarters

Supporters of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa cry in front of Apollo hospital after Jayalalithaa suffered a cardiac arrest, in Chennai on Monday.

Chennai: As the health of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa still remained critical on Monday evening, AIADMK MLAs held a meeting at party headquarters in Chennai apparently to chalk out the next course of action.

Earlier in the day also the AIADMK MLAs had met at Apollo Hospital, where Jayalalithaa is undergoing treatment, and reportedly discussed the leadership issue among other matters.

Though party sources did not reveal the agenda of the meeting scheduled in the evening, they, however, confirmed that the legislators would discuss key matters.

According to doctors, the condition of Jayalalithaa, who suffered cardiac arrest, is very "grave".

AIADMK has a total of 136 MLAs in the 234-member House, including Jayalalithaa, who represents Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar here.