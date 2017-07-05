Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu man held by Rajasthan Police for sending funds to ISIS

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 5, 2017, 3:04 am IST
Updated Jul 5, 2017, 3:06 am IST
He had made three donations to ISIS and he was tracked through those transactions.
The suspect was identified as Haroon Rasheed, son of Mohammed Ali Jinnah, Sarkarai street. (Photo: File)
Chennai: Five months after special operation guards of the Rajasthan Police picked up a man from Mylapore for allegedly funding the ISIS, sleuths from the same squad on Monday night picked up a 36-year-old man from Kondithope in Chennai on similar charges. 

The suspect was identified as Haroon Rasheed, son of Mohammed Ali Jinnah, Sarkarai street. A mobile phone shop operator in Burma Bazaar, he had allegedly sent Rs 5 lakh to the accounts of ISIS fighters abroad, police sources said. The sleuths on Tuesday morning took Haroon Rasheed to Jaipur, Rajastan by flight for further questioning.

The Monday night arrest is believed to be the follow-up of the earlier arrest made by Rajasthan cops in February in Chennai when 40-year-old Mohamed Iqbal from Mylapore was picked up after he was found donating to ISIS. He had made three donations to ISIS and he was tracked through those transactions.

