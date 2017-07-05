Nation, Current Affairs

'No ids, no luggage': B'luru hotel justifies refusing room to interreligious couple

According to the couple, they were told it is not acceptable that a Hindu and a Muslim stay together.
Shiboo, owner of Olive Residency speaks to the media. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
Bengaluru: After a married couple was denied a room at a Bengaluru hotel, the hotel has now come up with a justification, claiming that religion had nothing to with denying of the room.

The couple had come to Bengaluru on the context of the woman's interview.

The husband, a Muslim, while the wife, a Hindu were denied a room at the Olive residency, on alleged religious grounds.

According to the couple, they were told it is not acceptable that a Hindu and a Muslim stay together.

Upon this allegation, the owner of the hotel Shivu, said, "A couple came here and they wanted a room. Initially they asked the room only for half an hour. However, he cashier refused. They then said they will take it for one day, but they did not have luggage or proper id cards so they were not given rooms."

He also said that this has nothing to do with religious beliefs, as most of his customers are Muslims.

"We did not refuse them a room because of their religious beliefs. Seventy to seventy five percent of our customers are Muslims. Hence there is no Hindu-Muslim issue here. Those who have proper ids are given rooms. This couple did not show us any proper id nor did they have any luggage," he added.

The couple posted about their ordeal on Facebook, while the hotel denied it as a religious issue.

