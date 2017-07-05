Nation, Current Affairs

Kim Jong-Un says ballistic missile a 'gift' to American bastards'

Published Jul 5, 2017
North Korean leader added that they should send US gifts once in a while to help break their boredom.
Speaking to Korean Central News Agency, Kim Jong-Un said American bastards would be not very happy with this gift sent on the July 4 anniversary (Photo: Twitter)
Seoul: North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile test was a "gift" to "American bastards" on their independence day, Pyongyang's official news agency on Wednesday cited leader Kim Jong-Un as saying.

After personally overseeing the launch, the Korean Central News Agency reported, "he said American bastards would be not very happy with this gift sent on the July 4 anniversary."

Breaking into peals of laughter, it said, he "added that we should send them gifts once in a while to help break their boredom.”

