Cauvery row: Water-starved TN moves SC, says K’taka yet to release 5.9 TMC

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jul 5, 2017, 11:55 am IST
Updated Jul 5, 2017, 12:31 pm IST
Right now, Tamil Nadu is on the verge of the worst drought it has seen in the recent past.
Tamil Nadu mentioned that Karnataka has not complied with earlier order in the issue (Photo: File | PTI)
Chennai: The prolonged water-tussle between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu renewed on Wednesday after the latter moved the Supreme Court, saying it is yet to receive 5.966 TMC of water. 

Tamil Nadu, which is on the verge of the worst drought it has seen in the recent past, mentioned that Karnataka has not complied with earlier order in the issue.

On March 21, the court directed the Karnataka Government to supply 2,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu every day.

An apex court bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra had earlier directed Karnataka to provide 200 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu till its further order.

The top court had earlier in January this year dismissed the plea seeking compensation from both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for the loss of property during the Cauvery water related dispute between both states.

The Cauvery water dispute between the two states is at least four decades old. However, this time many factors including acute shortage of drinking water, a sixth consecutive year of deficient rainfall, drop in agricultural production and the possibility of a second successive drought year has fuelled emotions across the state.

Appeals were filed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala against the 2007 award of the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal (CWDT) on sharing of water for 15 consecutive workings days.

