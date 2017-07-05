Cash for vote: SC agrees to examine case against Tamil Nadu MLAs sting

Palanisamy won the trust vote held in the state assembly on the back of support offered by 122 AIADMK legislators. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to examine the Tamil Nadu cash-for-vote MLAs sting case.

The date for when the court will hear the case is yet to be ascertained.

According to a sting operation by an English news channel, all the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs were lured in by cash and gold by the rival Sasikala camp to support Chief Minister Edapadi K Palanisamy in the February trust vote conducted in Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Palanisamy won the trust vote held in the state assembly on the back of support offered by 122 AIADMK legislators.

South Madurai MLA Saravanan, who had deflected to the OPS faction, admitted on camera that Sasikala camp offered him money between Rs. two crore to six crore for his support.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) severely criticised the ruling AIADMK government over the matter alleging that the party's inter-relationship was purchased and not natural.