Actor-turned-Kerala MP says 'bad' actresses may share 'the bed' at will

If an imprudent request is made to a woman she would not take seconds to expose the same in front of the media and the public, he added.
Member of Parliament and President of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) Innocent Vareed Thekkethala. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Thiruvananthapuram: Member of Parliament and President of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) Innocent Vareed Thekkethala has stirred a controversy when he, commenting about casting couch in the Malayalam film industry, said that 'bad' actresses might share 'the bed' at will.

Innocent first said that the times have changed now and today, if an imprudent request is made to a woman she would not take seconds to expose the same in front of the media and the public.

"Those days are long gone. If such a request is made to a woman in this day and age, it will be shared with people like you. But if the women are bad, they may share the bed," he said.

Last week, a press conference was held by the AMMA, with actors Dileep, Mohanlal, Mammootty, MLA Mukesh, and former Kerala transport minister Ganesh Kumar, among others and questions were raised about the Kerala actress' abduction and molestation and about the stand AMMA took in the matter.

