Tiriyadeen village in Uttar Pradesh shuns loudspeakers for peace

Lucknow: It may seem a small gesture but it is one that could go a long way in averting communal disturbances.

Tiriyadeen village in Moradabad district has taken a landmark decision of not using loudspeakers at places or worship or during religious processions. Singer Sonu Nigam who recently tweeted about the ‘unnecessary’ use of loudspeakers for morning prayers would have agreed with the village’s peace move.

The village head Sunita Rani convened a panchayat and convinced Hindus and Muslims not to use loudspeakers for religious purposes. “It is a small thing that can bring peace to the area. I convinced both the communities and I am happy that they agreed,” she said.

The elders in the village then went around removing loudspeakers form mosques and temples. The loudspeakers were handed over to the Bhagatpur police.

The local people also took a pledge not to use loudspeakers in the future for any function, particularly those connected to religion. Western UP that has a history of communal clashes has often witnessed riots over the use of loud speakers during religious functions.