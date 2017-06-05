Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana revenue growth rate up by 16 per cent, deficit 32 per cent

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Jun 5, 2017, 2:20 am IST
Updated Jun 5, 2017, 2:53 am IST
In Gujarat the fiscal deficit has reduced by 33.43 per cent, whereas Maharashtra registered a fiscal deficit increase of 26.37 per cent.
While TS leads in the revenue growth percentage in the country, Gujarat and Maharashtra has earned more revenue in the same period. 
 While TS leads in the revenue growth percentage in the country, Gujarat and Maharashtra has earned more revenue in the same period. 

Hyderabad: Telangana state has registered a revenue growth rate of 16 per cent in the last year (February 2016 to February 2017) as per the CAG report. It has also registered a sharp increase in the fiscal deficit growth. At 32 per cent, the fiscal deficit figure is nearly double the revenue growth rate. A comparative study of other states show some interesting results. 

InfographicInfographic

In Gujarat the fiscal deficit has reduced by 33.43 per cent, whereas Maharashtra registered a fiscal deficit increase of 26.37 per cent. In AP, the fiscal deficit has also increased, by 60 per cent. 

State senior officials said the reason for the increase in fiscal deficit despite the commendable revenue growth rate in TS, was primarily because of poor financial management. 

The increase of fiscal deficit was 31.87 per cent and this was in accordance to the budgetary figures. But the TS government had borrowed about Rs 10,000 crore out-of-Budget in the same period for the implementation of Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya, amongst other projects. With this figure added to the total borrowings, the fiscal deficit has increased further.

While TS leads in the revenue growth percentage in the country, Gujarat and Maharashtra has earned more revenue in the same period. 

Tags: fiscal deficit, mission bhagiratha, mission kakatiya
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stunning 70-year-old granny is going viral for her ageless beauty and fitness

Meditation, walking and enough sleep help her stay young (Photo: Instagram)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: ‘Psychic’ Lahore camel predicts Pakistan win vs India; video

Pakistan holds a 2-1 advantage over India when it comes to the ICC Champions Trophy. (Photo: AP)
 

Pay Rs 75000 to passenger for occupied seat: Consumer forum to Indian Railway

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

B Sai Praneeth overcomes Christie challenge to win Thailand Open

After losing the first game,B Sai Praneeth rebounded strongly to register a 17-21, 21-18, 21-19 triumph over Jonathan Christie. (Photo: PTI)
 

ICC Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan: BSF Jawans wish Indian team best of luck

Border Security Force (BSF) jawans in Jammu have extended their best wishes to Team India and exuded confidence that Virat Kohli & Co. will emerge out as victorious in the much-anticipated, high octane encounter.(Photo: AFP)
 

Images of Sikhs serving 'rooh afza' to fasting Muslims in Pakistan go viral

The city was shaken by a spate of attacks on members of the Sikh community (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: Minorities must avail schemes, says AK Khan

A.K. Khan

Telangana: Fewer single women seek dole

Minister Pocharam Srinivas Reddy (Photo courtesy: Wikipedia.org)

Telangana launch special drive to find stamp duty evasion

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: P. Anil Kumar)

Hyderabad: MIM objects to flyover at Owaisi hospital

The GHMC has written to the directorate of coordination, police wireless, Union home ministry, to initiate action to hand over 1.62 acres of land at Rasoolpura junction to meet the larger interest of the city.

ORR toll to stay, as Telangana puts new system in place

As the current Toll Management System (TMS) contract is set to end on July 18, 2017, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is ready call tenders in the proposed new system of Toll Operate Transfer (TOT).  
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham