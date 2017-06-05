Telangana revenue growth rate up by 16 per cent, deficit 32 per cent

While TS leads in the revenue growth percentage in the country, Gujarat and Maharashtra has earned more revenue in the same period.

Hyderabad: Telangana state has registered a revenue growth rate of 16 per cent in the last year (February 2016 to February 2017) as per the CAG report. It has also registered a sharp increase in the fiscal deficit growth. At 32 per cent, the fiscal deficit figure is nearly double the revenue growth rate. A comparative study of other states show some interesting results.

In Gujarat the fiscal deficit has reduced by 33.43 per cent, whereas Maharashtra registered a fiscal deficit increase of 26.37 per cent. In AP, the fiscal deficit has also increased, by 60 per cent.

State senior officials said the reason for the increase in fiscal deficit despite the commendable revenue growth rate in TS, was primarily because of poor financial management.

The increase of fiscal deficit was 31.87 per cent and this was in accordance to the budgetary figures. But the TS government had borrowed about Rs 10,000 crore out-of-Budget in the same period for the implementation of Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya, amongst other projects. With this figure added to the total borrowings, the fiscal deficit has increased further.

