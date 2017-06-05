Nation, Current Affairs

Minorities must avail schemes, says AK Khan

Hyderabad: Adviser to the TS government on minority affairs A.K. Khan on Sunday urged the minorities to come forward and avail the benefits the government has provided to them. He also highlighted the various schemes launched by the state government for the uplift of minorities. 

Mr Khan said, “It’s the need of the hour that the minorities come forward and avail the benefits extended to them by the government of Telangana. The government has introduced various education programmes for students. Also, the scholarship for students going abroad for further studies has been enhanced. It is the best possible time to utilise these opportunities.” 

Mr Khan pointed out that the government is also offering civil service coaching to 100 students from the minority community so that the state can have more civil servants from the community.

“Moreover, the government has allotted land for the Anees-ul-Ghurba orphanage at Nampally. There will be shops constructed so that the orphanage can utilise the rent to educate the orphans,” Mr Khan said. 

