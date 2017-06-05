Nation, Current Affairs

SOG jawan killed in Odisha in Maoist ambush

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Jun 5, 2017, 2:20 pm IST
Updated Jun 5, 2017, 2:27 pm IST
SOG jawans were returning after completing a combing operation in Khamanakhol forest.
The ambush site. (Photo: DC)
 The ambush site. (Photo: DC)

Phulbani: A Special Operations Group (SOG) jawan was on Sunday night killed and six others sustained injuries when suspected Maoists ambushed them near Pokharibandha under Baliguda block in Odisha’s Kandhamal district.

According to Kandhamal superintendent of police (SP) Pinak Mishra, the Red rebels launched attack on a vehicle in which SOG jawans were returning after completing a combing operation in Khamanakhol forest.

While all the security forces were returning in 8 SUVs, the Maoists targeted the last vehicle killing SOG jawan Laxmikant Jani of Kalahandi and injuring several other jawans.

Three of the injured jawans -- identified as Chhabiram Pandi, Markanda Jani and Niranjan Behera, -- were admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur and three others -- Hemant Nayak, Harischandra Thatapanga and Suman Herara, -- were rushed to Kandhamal district headquarters hospital here for treatment.

Search operation in Khamanakhol forest is on, the SP said.

Tags: sog jawans, odisha khamanakhol forest
Location: India, Odisha

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: US Man catches fish with bare hands, makes it look surprisingly easy

Robert directly baits the fish by using smaller fish as their feed and when they come to the surface he grabs them with his bare hands. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Watch: Tiger will remind you of a vintage Hrithik in Munna Michael trailer

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Rohit Sharma’s ‘bouncing bat’ run out explained and why it won't stand from October

In Rohit Sharma’s case, his bat had bounced up into the air, and no part of his bat was actually 'grounded behind the popping crease'. (Photo: Screengrab/ ICC)
 

Video: Reckless bikers make dangerous jump over partially broken bridge

The video posted by Colt Howell on Facebook has gone viral with over two lakh views and 4,000 shares but people cannot believe the bikers would do something so dangerous. (Photo: Facebook/ColtHowell))
 

Google will pay hackers $200,000 for finding bug in Android

Android is known for its poor security issues, especially with the older versions of the OS.
 

Alert! Your WhatsApp could stop working post June 30

Fortunately for most Windows users, they can expect a great update too.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sena hits out at Maharashtra government over farmers' stir

Earlier farmers had dumped vegetables and pured milk as a sign of protest. (Photo:ANI Twitter)

BJP to build Ram temple in Ayodhya within the ambit of Constitution

BJP said the construction of the Ram temple will be done as per law,

Terror funding row: Separatist leaders including Mirwaiz Farooq under house arrest

Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Geelani (Photo: File)

ISRO's 'Fat Boy' GSLV-MkIII D1 launch on schedule, will lift off today eve

The countdown for the ISRO’s heaviest rocket “fat boy”, GSLV Mk-III rocket, has begun. (Photo: File)

CBI searches Prannoy Roy's home, NDTV calls it 'witch-hunt'

NDTV co-founder Prannoy Roy (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham