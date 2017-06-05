SOG jawan killed in Odisha in Maoist ambush

Phulbani: A Special Operations Group (SOG) jawan was on Sunday night killed and six others sustained injuries when suspected Maoists ambushed them near Pokharibandha under Baliguda block in Odisha’s Kandhamal district.

According to Kandhamal superintendent of police (SP) Pinak Mishra, the Red rebels launched attack on a vehicle in which SOG jawans were returning after completing a combing operation in Khamanakhol forest.

While all the security forces were returning in 8 SUVs, the Maoists targeted the last vehicle killing SOG jawan Laxmikant Jani of Kalahandi and injuring several other jawans.

Three of the injured jawans -- identified as Chhabiram Pandi, Markanda Jani and Niranjan Behera, -- were admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur and three others -- Hemant Nayak, Harischandra Thatapanga and Suman Herara, -- were rushed to Kandhamal district headquarters hospital here for treatment.

Search operation in Khamanakhol forest is on, the SP said.