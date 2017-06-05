Ready for dialogue with Pak but talks and terror can’t go together: Sushma

New Delhi: India, on Monday, said Pakistan cannot take Kashmir to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and asserted that the issue must be resolved bilaterally.

India wants to settle all issues with Pakistan through dialogue, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said, but also made it amply clear that talks and terror cannot go together.

Swaraj was addressing a press conference on completion of three years of the government.

The minister said there was no flip-flop on part of the government in handling Pakistan.

"Pakistan cannot take Kashmir issue to International Court of Justice. Kashmir issue can only be resolved bilaterally," she said.

She was replying to a question on reported remarks of Pakistani law officer that Islamabad will take the Kashmir issue to ICJ.

"We want to resolve all issues with Pakistan bilaterally but talks and terror cannot go together," the minister said.