Nation, Current Affairs

Law panel seeks views on legalising cricket betting

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S A ISHAQUI
Published Jun 5, 2017, 1:05 am IST
Updated Jun 5, 2017, 2:01 am IST
Intelligence agencies estimate the betting market to be worth Rs 3,00,000 crore.
Betting market is worth Rs 3,00,000 crore.
 Betting market is worth Rs 3,00,000 crore.

Hyderabad: It’s literally a million-dollar question: Should cricket betting  be legalised in India? Developments which have been taking place in the country since 2013 to the present day have  thrown up the question.  It has an impressive array of supporters.

Considered  by the business and commerce industry to be a valid one,  legal luminaries of this country have also been batting for legalisation of cricket betting through legislation for the past several years.

The Law Commission of India on May 30, 2017 released an appeal inviting suggestions and opinions from a cross-section of  people and stakeholders about  legalising betting.

The Commission in its appeal said that it has been mulling over this idea for quite some time now.  Discussions  were initiated with some  of  the stakeholders  and  the  Commission  is  working  towards  a  possible  report. Justice RM Lodha, former Chief Justice of India, also advocated legalising cricket betting in India. “Involvement of terrorist elements in betting is causing a serious threat to national security.”  

Mr Nilay Dutta, senior advocate and member of the Justice Mudgal Committee, which has been set up to probe the IPL match-fixing scam, added his opinion to the report of the committee by stating that, “Influx of Hawala money and involvement of terrorist elements in betting and fixing of sports is causing a serious threat to national security.”

“In view of the national interest involved, it would be necessary to explore the options available to Parliament and the Legislatures of various states to adopt the procedure stipulated in Article 252 of the Constitution of India.”

He added that betting and gambling being a state subject in the 7th schedule of the Constitution of India, there was no consolidated uniform law on this applicable to the entire country.

The Justice R M Lodha Committee, which was constituted by the Supreme Court to reform Indian Cricket, recommended that “to curb corruption in cricket, betting in cricket should be legalised. Except players and officials, all other people should be allowed to place their bets on registered websites.”

Justice Mudgal and Justice Lodha Committees have made a distinction between betting and fixing. The Supreme Court in BCCI versus State of Bihar case referred to the recommendations of the Justice Lodha Committee where it stated “the recommendation made by the Committee that betting should be legalised by law, involves the enactment of a law which is a matter that may be examined by the Law Commission...”

The Apex Court noted that the Committee has taken the view that betting by administrators, players, match officials, team officials, owners, etc., should continue to be an offence under the BCCI and IPL rules and regulations.

Based on these observations, the Law Commission has made an appeal inviting views and suggestions for legalising betting in India and to recommend the Union of India to bring out appropriate legislation which would be enforceable in the entire country.

Taming the vice
A paper published by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) for its conference titled ‘Regulating Sports Betting in India: A Vice To Be Tamed’ showed that an overwhelming 74 per cent of respondents believed that legalising sports betting would help curb match-fixing.

The Enforcement Directorate in May 2015, while busting an international cricket racket in Ahmedabad, claimed the arrested bookies had transferred about `300 crore through the hawala (illegal) channel to UK-based betting company Betfair to obtain a master password to place bets online and that was sold to many people in India. Experts are of the opinion that legalising betting could provide an opportunity to casual sports bettors. The legal platform makes it easy for monitoring and enforcing authorities.

The experts say that legalising betting would work only when it is supported by required enabling mechanisms like the sports fraud legislation, strong anti-corruption units in sports bodies, cooperation for states.

Tags: law commission of india, cricket betting, justice mudgal committee
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

According to the estimates of the intelligence agencies in India, the Indian betting market is worth an enormous Rs 3,00,000 crore. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Centre could earn Rs 19,000 crore annually through taxes

The Committee of GST has proposed 28 per cent tax on the gaming sector in its recommendations submitted to the Centre.
05 Jun 2017 1:13 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stunning 70-year-old granny is going viral for her ageless beauty and fitness

Meditation, walking and enough sleep help her stay young (Photo: Instagram)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: ‘Psychic’ Lahore camel predicts Pakistan win vs India; video

Pakistan holds a 2-1 advantage over India when it comes to the ICC Champions Trophy. (Photo: AP)
 

Pay Rs 75000 to passenger for occupied seat: Consumer forum to Indian Railway

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

B Sai Praneeth overcomes Christie challenge to win Thailand Open

After losing the first game,B Sai Praneeth rebounded strongly to register a 17-21, 21-18, 21-19 triumph over Jonathan Christie. (Photo: PTI)
 

ICC Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan: BSF Jawans wish Indian team best of luck

Border Security Force (BSF) jawans in Jammu have extended their best wishes to Team India and exuded confidence that Virat Kohli & Co. will emerge out as victorious in the much-anticipated, high octane encounter.(Photo: AFP)
 

Images of Sikhs serving 'rooh afza' to fasting Muslims in Pakistan go viral

The city was shaken by a spate of attacks on members of the Sikh community (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: MIM objects to flyover at Owaisi hospital

The GHMC has written to the directorate of coordination, police wireless, Union home ministry, to initiate action to hand over 1.62 acres of land at Rasoolpura junction to meet the larger interest of the city.

ORR toll to stay, as Telangana puts new system in place

As the current Toll Management System (TMS) contract is set to end on July 18, 2017, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is ready call tenders in the proposed new system of Toll Operate Transfer (TOT).  

GHMC readies to tackle monsoon

During a meeting on handling issues during the monsoon, Commissioner of GHMC B. Janardhan Reddy said that special teams would be deployed to restore rain gauge stations in city and to take necessary action in time in cases of any emergency.

Fresh thunderstorm warnings for Telangana

The Meteorological department has predicted that Rayalaseema will continue to have light to moderate rainfall for the coming week.(Representational image)

Hyderabad: Centre could earn Rs 19,000 crore annually through taxes

According to the estimates of the intelligence agencies in India, the Indian betting market is worth an enormous Rs 3,00,000 crore. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham