Kerala CM writes to Modi over 'geo-political situation' in Gulf

New Delhi: In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj over the current 'geo-political situation' brewing in the Middle East, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has stated that he extends his full support to the Centre on the steps they take in the matter.

"I would like to place on record the full support of our State to the considered stance that Union Government would take on the issue, given the complexities involved. We do appreciate that it is a complex situation and we are in no doubt that Union Government will come out with the most appropriate diplomatic and geo-political stance in this regard taking into consideration all aspects and put in place a robust mechanism for addressing all the concerns," the Chief Minister said.

Vijayan also made a request that the Indian Embassy in Doha may be suitably empowered to respond presciently to the concerns of the Indian population in Qatar.

The Chief Minister's concern comes after five nations severed all relations with Qatar after accusations against the nation about supporting terrorism and Islamic groups.

The said countries- Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt and Yemen are also reported to have cut all air and water transportation services to Qatar.

The rift between Qatar and the other Gulf countries had taken a turn after the former's state-run news agency was hacked. The matter has since spiralled out of control.

The crisis started when Qatar had alleged that cyber criminals had hacked its news agency in May and published fake comments about Iran and Israel made by Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Following the news of the hack, various comments made by Hamad Al Thani were broadcast in the nation.

The government had denied that these comments had been made by its ruler.

Some of these comments had also stated that US President Donald Trump might not last in power.

Qatar is the largest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

This unprecedented crisis came up in the wake of President of the United States, Donald Trump 's visit to Saudi Arabia for a summit with the leaders of the country.

Qatar plays hosts to the Al-Udeid Air Base, home to the US military's Central Command and about 10,000 American troops. It is, however, still unclear if the boycott would affect the United States' military operations in the Middle East.