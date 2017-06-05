Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala CM writes to Modi over 'geo-political situation' in Gulf

ANI
Published Jun 5, 2017, 9:16 pm IST
Updated Jun 5, 2017, 9:16 pm IST
The CM’s concern comes after five nations severed all relations with Qatar after accusations against it about supporting terrorism.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo: File/PTI)
 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj over the current 'geo-political situation' brewing in the Middle East, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has stated that he extends his full support to the Centre on the steps they take in the matter.

"I would like to place on record the full support of our State to the considered stance that Union Government would take on the issue, given the complexities involved. We do appreciate that it is a complex situation and we are in no doubt that Union Government will come out with the most appropriate diplomatic and geo-political stance in this regard taking into consideration all aspects and put in place a robust mechanism for addressing all the concerns," the Chief Minister said.

Vijayan also made a request that the Indian Embassy in Doha may be suitably empowered to respond presciently to the concerns of the Indian population in Qatar.

The Chief Minister's concern comes after five nations severed all relations with Qatar after accusations against the nation about supporting terrorism and Islamic groups.

The said countries- Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt and Yemen are also reported to have cut all air and water transportation services to Qatar.

The rift between Qatar and the other Gulf countries had taken a turn after the former's state-run news agency was hacked. The matter has since spiralled out of control.

The crisis started when Qatar had alleged that cyber criminals had hacked its news agency in May and published fake comments about Iran and Israel made by Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Following the news of the hack, various comments made by Hamad Al Thani were broadcast in the nation.

The government had denied that these comments had been made by its ruler.

Some of these comments had also stated that US President Donald Trump might not last in power.

Qatar is the largest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

This unprecedented crisis came up in the wake of President of the United States, Donald Trump 's visit to Saudi Arabia for a summit with the leaders of the country.

Qatar plays hosts to the Al-Udeid Air Base, home to the US military's Central Command and about 10,000 American troops. It is, however, still unclear if the boycott would affect the United States' military operations in the Middle East.

Tags: kerala, sushma swaraj, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Katrina is a goofball in this behind-the-scenes video from Jagga Jasoos set

A still from the video. This is the third film of the alleged couple; they were earlier seen together in 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani' and 'Raajneeti'.
 

People who choose porn over real sex identify with a new sexual orientation

Psychologists say it's a way of masking insecurities and fear of intimacy (Photo: AFP)
 

UAE hotel follows 'office cat policy', hires 8 felines to help staff de-stress

Jannah Hotels and Resorts said that so far the cats have been employed at the hotel's head office located in Abu Dhabi. (Photo: AFP/Representational)
 

Is Vicky Kaushal trying to hide something related to Ranbir's Dutt biopic?

Vicky Kaushal.
 

Video: Brave man dives into moving car to save driver from having seizure

Dixon-resident Randy Tompkins saw a blue car driving into oncoming traffic and noticed that something was wrong with the driver and immediately jumped into save him. (Photo: Twitter/DixonPolice)
 

Video: Cow born with human head worshipped as incarnation of god in UP

Animal health experts rubbished the superstitious beliefs (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

80,000 people trapped abroad brought back to India: Sushma

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 4 terrorists killed as security forces foil suicide attack at CRPF camp

The heavily armed militants tried to enter the camp of 45 Battalion CRPF at Sumbal in Bandipora. (Representational image)

President, PM hail ISRO for successful launch of GSLV Mk III

President, PM congratulate ISRO for successful launch of GSLV Mk III. (Photo: PTI)

No Modi-Sharif meeting in Astana, ICJ has no role in Kashmir: Sushma

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: File/PTI)

Dinakaran should keep away from AIADMK: TN Finance Minister Jayakumar

TTV Dhinakaran asked to stick to his stand of keeping away from party affairs. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham