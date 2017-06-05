Nation, Current Affairs

India successfully test fires indigenously surface-to-air missile

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Jun 5, 2017, 2:48 am IST
Updated Jun 5, 2017, 2:48 am IST
The weapon can engage multiple targets at a range of about 30 km with two vehicle configuration for area air defence.
India today successfully test-fired its nuclear-capable Prithvi-II missile, which can carry a 500 kg to 1,000 kg warhead, in Chandipur near Balasore on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
BALASORE (ODISHA): Adding further strength to its missile technology research and development, India on Sunday successfully test-fired indigenously developed missile system QR-SAM (Quick Reaction, Surface to Air Missile) from Launch Pad 3 of the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur of Balasore district. The missile was fired at 12.39 pm.

This was the first time launch of QR-SAM. The QR-SAM weapon system, developed jointly by the DRDO and the Bharat Electronics Ltd, is a quick reaction, all-weather, network-centric capable of search on-the-move missile system.

The weapon can engage multiple targets at a range of about 30 km with two vehicle configuration for area air defence.

The QR-SAM is a truck-mounted missile and has a 360° rotatable, electro-mechanically operated, turret-based launch unit.

Reports said, prior to Sunday’s test launch, India had tested a Surface to air PYthon and Derby (SPYDER) Missile system in May from the Chandipur Integrated Test Range. The system reportedly fired Python-5 and Derby missiles as its interceptors.

A highly maneuverable missile, the PYthon-5 missile has the feature of "lock-on after launch." The Derby is reportedly a developed version of PYthon-4, with an active feature of radar homing.

Tags: surface to air missile, chandipur, balasore district
Location: India, Odisha

