Dinakaran should keep away from AIADMK: TN Finance Minister Jayakumar

PTI
Published Jun 5, 2017, 6:45 pm IST
Updated Jun 5, 2017, 6:45 pm IST
AIADMK unanimously hold on to its stand of having no dealings with Dhinakaran, V K Sasikala and their associates, said Jayakumar.
 TTV Dhinakaran asked to stick to his stand of keeping away from party affairs. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister and senior AIADMK (Amma) leader D Jayakumar on Monday said that party deputy general secretary T T V Dhinakaran should stick to his stand of keeping away from party affairs.

Reacting to Dhinakaran’s assertion that he will continue party work, Jayakumar said that it was the party’s unanimous view to hold on to its stand of having no dealings with Dhinakaran, party general secretary V K Sasikala and their associates.

He said top party functionaries and ministers started deliberations following Dhinakaran’s assertion on June 3 that he will continue party work.

“We are firm, and we are clear,” the minister told reporters here. “We have no truck with him, we are not dependent on him.”

He said Dhinakaran, Sasikala or their associates were not “in the background.”

“He (Dhinakaran) should stick to his stand that he will keep away from party,” he said.

After Tamil Nadu Ministers said on April 18 that they were dumping the top duo, Dhinakaran had said he was stepping aside in deference to their wish.

“We are leading Amma’s government without anybody being in the background there is no doubt about it,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu Cabinet on April 18 had revolted against Dhinakaran and decided to keep him and his family out of the party and government.

Dhinakaran, who was recently released on bail after being in jail for a month in the Election Commission bribery case, had kicked up a fresh row on his role in the party when he said he would “continue party work” since he had said in April that he was keeping away from party affairs.

