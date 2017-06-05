World, Neighbours

'More complicated now': China rules out backing India's NSG bid again

PTI
Published Jun 5, 2017, 2:05 pm IST
Updated Jun 5, 2017, 2:11 pm IST
However, China's Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Li Huilai did not elaborate what are the new circumstances and complications.
China has been blocking India's membership in the 48-nation grouping which controls the nuclear commerce. (Photo: File)
 China has been blocking India's membership in the 48-nation grouping which controls the nuclear commerce. (Photo: File)

Beijing: China on Monday said India's membership bid in the NSG has become "more complicated" under the "new circumstances" as it again ruled out backing New Delhi's entry in the grouping, saying there should be non-discriminatory solution applicable to all non-Non Proliferation Treaty signatory countries.

China has been blocking India's membership in the 48-nation grouping which controls the nuclear commerce even though India has the backing of majority of the members. The group goes by consensus approach on the admission of new members.

"About the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) it is a new issue under the new circumstances and it is more complicated than the previously imagined," China's Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Li Huilai told media briefing here.

He, however, did not elaborate what are the new circumstances and complications.

"China supports the NSG to have consultation for reaching non-discriminatory and universally applicable solution, applicable to all members of the NSG," he said.

Pakistan has also applied for the NSG membership. While China has not openly supported Pakistan's membership, it came with a two-step approach which stipulates that the NSG members first need to arrive at a set of principles for the admission of non-NPT states into the NSG and then move forward discussions of specific cases.

Last month, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told the media that there is no change in China’s stand on admission of non-NPT states into NSG, ruling out any chances of India's entry into the elite grouping.

Asked about the chances of India's admission into the grouping during this month's plenary session expected to take place in the Swiss capital Bern, he said, "China?s position on the non-NPT members participation in the NSG has not changed."

Li, who interacted with media to highlight Chinese President Xi Jinping’s participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit to be held at Astana Capital of Kazakhstan on June 8-9, said China wants to deepen relations with India.

"China and India are important neighbours and both are fast developing, both are emerging new market economies. Both are important forces upholding peace and stability," he said.

In recent years, relations between India and China are developing "sound and at quite fast speed".

President Xi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meetings have agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation and make joint efforts to build even closer development partnership, he said.

The highlight of the SCO summit is the admission of India and Pakistan as new members of the organisation.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to take part in the SCO summit where his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif is also expected to be present.

Modi is also likely to meet Xi on the sidelines of the summit though officials say the meeting has not been confirmed.

Li said the six-member grouping will be strengthened by the entry of India and Pakistan and it will extend the group's reach from Central Asia to South Asia.

He said the entry of the two countries will cover three fifth of Euro Asian continent and will account for half of the world?s population.

China will take the rotating Presidency of the group next year, Li said.

He also said Iran, which is the observer, has expressed interest to join the organisation and its application will come up for discussion at the Astana summit.

The SCO comprised of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan acts as China-dominated security group focussing on Central Asia.

India and Pakistan till now had the status of observers along with Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia in the group.

Asked about Afghanistan blaming Pakistan’s intelligence agency for recent massive bomb attacks in Kabul, Li said China condemned recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan, Britain and Philippines.

"China strongly condemns these violent terrorist incidents and in fact we oppose all forms of terrorism," he said.

The international community should step up cooperation and work together to jointly tackle the terrorism and China stands willing to work together with other parties, bilaterally and multilaterally to step up cooperation and take all necessary measures to jointly protect respective countries and regional security and development," he said. The SCO is also considering a treaty on terrorism.

Tags: indo-china ties, nsg membership bid, npt, li huilai
Location: China, Peking, Peking

Related Stories

While India is backed by the US and a number of western countries, China maintained that new members should sign the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). (Photo: AP)

No change in stand on India’s NSG membership till NPT is signed: China

India, not a signatory to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), says it will not sign the NPT as it regards it discriminatory.
22 May 2017 3:36 PM
India has repeatedly said that China is the 'one country' which has been blocking its bid. (Photo: Representational Image/File)

NSG session likely next month, India's chances of membership slim

Over the last one year, India has tried to get more support for its NSG bid, but not all its efforts have proved to be successful.
21 May 2017 2:33 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: US Man catches fish with bare hands, makes it look surprisingly easy

Robert directly baits the fish by using smaller fish as their feed and when they come to the surface he grabs them with his bare hands. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Watch: Tiger will remind you of a vintage Hrithik in Munna Michael trailer

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Rohit Sharma’s ‘bouncing bat’ run out explained and why it won't stand from October

In Rohit Sharma’s case, his bat had bounced up into the air, and no part of his bat was actually 'grounded behind the popping crease'. (Photo: Screengrab/ ICC)
 

Video: Reckless bikers make dangerous jump over partially broken bridge

The video posted by Colt Howell on Facebook has gone viral with over two lakh views and 4,000 shares but people cannot believe the bikers would do something so dangerous. (Photo: Facebook/ColtHowell))
 

Google will pay hackers $200,000 for finding bug in Android

Android is known for its poor security issues, especially with the older versions of the OS.
 

Alert! Your WhatsApp could stop working post June 30

Fortunately for most Windows users, they can expect a great update too.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Police say Pakistani student’s lynching organised his rivals

The report said some faculty members investigating the killing pressured students to support the blasphemy allegations because of Khan's past criticism of the university. (Photo: Facebook)

No respect for family: Pak wife guns down husband for raping daughter-in-law

According to the police, Khan was sleeping when his wife opened fire on him with a pistol with their daughter-in-law's assistance. (Photo: File/Representational)

Pak sewer worker dies as doctor refuses to touch his 'dirty body'

Irfan, the deceased, had dived down to clean the manhole on Thursday when he fell unconscious after inhaling poisonous gases trapped inside. (Photo: File/Representational)

In a first, Pak's Sindh recruits women for anti-terror ops

The women, selected after various tests, interviews and medical examination, would be trained by the Pakistan army, officials said. (Photo: AFP/Representational)

Pakistan condemns London terror attack, calls terrorism global ‘menace’

The Foreign Office said Pakistan strongly 'condemns' the terrorist attack and sympathises with the people and the UK. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham