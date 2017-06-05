Nation, Current Affairs

CBI searches Prannoy Roy's home, NDTV calls it 'witch-hunt'

PTI
Published Jun 5, 2017, 12:02 pm IST
Updated Jun 5, 2017, 12:02 pm IST
The agency was conducting searches at four places in the national capital and Dehradun.
NDTV co-founder Prannoy Roy (Photo: File)
 NDTV co-founder Prannoy Roy (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday searched the residence of NDTV co-founder Prannoy Roy here and three other locations for allegedly causing losses to a private bank, a move termed by NDTV as a "witch-hunt" based on "same old" false accusations.

The agency has registered a case against Roy, his wife Radhika and RRPR Holdings for allegedly causing losses of Rs 48 crore to ICICI Bank, CBI sources said.

They said the agency was conducting searches at four places in the national capital and Dehradun.

"This morning, the CBI stepped up the concerted harassment of NDTV and its promoters based on the same old endless false accusations," NDTV said in a statement. It said NDTV and its promoters would fight tirelessly against this witch-hunt by multiple agencies.

"We will not succumb to these attempts to blatantly undermine democracy and free speech in India. We have one message to those who are trying to destroy the institutions of India and everything it stands for:  we will fight for our country and overcome these forces," it said.

Tags: prannoy roy, ndtv, cbi raid, icici bank
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

