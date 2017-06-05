Nation, Current Affairs

Army given free hand to deal with Pak’s attempts to disrupt peace: Rajnath

PTI
Published Jun 5, 2017, 11:04 am IST
Updated Jun 5, 2017, 11:04 am IST
His statement comes a day after two Indian soldiers were killed in an ambush attack on an Army convoy by militants.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PTI)
 Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Hamirpur (Himahcal Pradesh): The Indian Army has been given a free hand to deal with any attempt by Pakistani troops to disturb peace in the country, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday.

Addressing Tridev Sammelan, a conclave of booth-level office-bearers of the assembly constituencies within the Hamirpur Lok sabha seat, he warned the neighbouring country against any misadventure.

"Indian forces will not count bullets while replying to any provocation by Pakistan," he said.

His statement comes a day after two Indian soldiers were killed in an ambush attack on an Army convoy by militants on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

"Pakistan has been making repeated efforts to disturb the peace and tranquility in J&K. Our forces will give appropriate reply to such provocations," he added.

Stating that militancy has come down in all parts of the country, he said the government is committed to eliminate terrorism and "our forces are on alert round the clock and sacrificing their lives in fighting terrorists".

He called upon BJP workers to oust the Congress government in the state in the upcoming Assembly polls. Singh said he was confident his party would win the elections and form the next government.

The state goes to poll later this year.

Accusing the Virbhadra Singh government of not utilizing the funds given by the NDA government, Singh said rampant corruption too was hampering development in the state.

He said, the Centre would do its best to help Himachal Pradesh in accelerating its developmental activities.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda, former state chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, state BJP chief Sat Pal Satti, and state party in-charge Mangal Pandey attended the conclave.

Nadda said, under the present Congress dispensation, the state has witnessed one of the "darkest periods" since Independence.

He accused the CM of indulging in corruption and spending most of his time in securing bails and facing court cases rather than working for the welfare of the masses.

Dhumal demanded quota for Himachalis in recruitments in paramilitary forces and asserted that their contribution in guarding the borders has been immense.

Satti pitched for making Rajnath Singh the party's star campaigner for the upcoming state elections.

Tags: indian army, rajnath singh, indo-pak ties, jammu-srinagar national highway
Location: India, Himachal Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google will pay hackers $200,000 for finding bug in Android

Android is known for its poor security issues, especially with the older versions of the OS.
 

Alert! Your WhatsApp could stop working post June 30

Fortunately for most Windows users, they can expect a great update too.
 

First look: Rana sheds Baahubali’s fierce avatar for Nene Raju Nene Mantri

Rana Daggubati in 'Nene Raju Nene Mantri.'
 

Video: Nun’s mind-blowing football skills surprises on-lookers

The video was posted by the Irish Police Department and has got over a million views (Photo: Facebook)
 

‘Spirit’ of Britain: London hails man with beer pint fleeing attack

People hailed a man pictured (right) walking away from the mayhem holding a pint of beer as a tongue-in-cheek symbol of defiance. (Photo: AP)
 

Daredevil Canadian man mows lawn with tornado behind him

Theunis Wessels said she was woken by daughter who was upset that there was something like a tornado in the sky but her father wouldn't come inside. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

22 killed, many injured as UP govt bus collides with truck near Bareily bypass

Reportedly, it took around 90 minutes for fire troops to extinguish the fire. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Bengaluru: Child’s rape - Residents up in arms

V.S. Ugrappa, Chairman, Expert Committee on Preventing Sexual Violence against Women and Children at the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, where a rape victim is being treated, in Bengaluru on Sunday (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: Choked Cubbon Park toilets face closure

Cubbon Park Walkers Association and visitors have been calling the sponsor company to open the public toilets. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Changing world of well diggers

The ‘Manuvaddars' have given up their traditional job of well digging and are helping households install rain water harvesting systems (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: 47 varieties of dates under one roof in Shivajinagar

Numerous varieties of dates on display at an outlet in Shivajinagar (Photo: R.Samuel)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham