Nation, Current Affairs

Along with additional forces heavy artillery may move closer to LoC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJNISH SHARMA
Published Jun 5, 2017, 2:26 am IST
Updated Jun 5, 2017, 2:27 am IST
Forces will resort to heavy firing, specially at those Pak outposts that provide cover fire to the infiltrating militants.
Indian Army Soldiers stand guard near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch after One person was killed and many others injured in cross border firing between Indian and Pakistani troops on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: India has decided to fully exploit its strategic advantage along the Line of Control with security forces having been directed to launch a major offensive as additional deployment has already been mobilised in the region and the option of moving heavy artillery close to the LoC also being explored.

Sources said Indian security forces have an upper hand in terms of better tactical location at most places along the LoC and it has now been decided to launch a fresh onslaught against Pakistani posts and their border guarding forces.

Even since Pakistan’s Border Action Teams (BAT) had mutilated bodies of two Indian soldiers earlier this month, a section of the security top brass has been pushing for India playing a more “pro-active and aggressive role” at the LoC with the aim of pushing Pakistan on the defensive.

Indian security forces had recently released footage of heavy shelling which demolished two Pakistan security posts following the mutilation of Indian soldiers.  

“A similar strategy was adopted earlier also when Pakistan was forced to announce a unilateral ceasefire in 2003. Pakistan fully realises that Indian security forces enjoy a major tactical advantage due to the location in some sectors like Chammb, Poonch, Pallanwala, Akhnoor, Pulwama, along the LoC and it been decided to again fully exploit it, specially because intelligence reports suggest that terror groups operating out of PoK will step up infiltration in the coming days,” a senior security official said.

Sources said as part of the stepping up offensive, forces will resort to heavy firing, specially at those Pak outposts that provide cover fire to the infiltrating militants.

Tags: line of control, pakistani posts
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

