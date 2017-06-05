Nation, Current Affairs

17 killed, many injured as UP govt bus collides with truck near Bareily bypass

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 5, 2017, 8:28 am IST
Updated Jun 5, 2017, 8:28 am IST
The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation was on its way to Gonda district from Delhi.
Reportedly, it took around 90 minutes for fire troops to extinguish the fire. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Reportedly, it took around 90 minutes for fire troops to extinguish the fire. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Bareilly: A bus collided into a truck late on Sunday night near the Bareilly bypass in Uttar Pradesh, killing 17 people and injuring several people.

According to media reports, the diesel tank of the bus burst due to impact from the incident, setting the bus ablaze. Reportedly, it took around 90 minutes for fire troops to extinguish the fire. The cause of the accident however, is yet to be ascertained.

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation was on its way to Gonda district from Delhi. 

More details are awaited.

Tags: crpf, terrorist attack, indian army, militants killed, bus accident, bareilly bypass, uttar pradesh state road transport corporation
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Bareilly

Related Stories

Rescue efforts by the SDRF, the ITBP and police personnel under the supervision of senior officials are continuing in darkness. (Photo: ANI)

Uttarakhand: 21 killed as bus carrying pilgrims plunges into Bhagirathi river

Twenty bodies have so far been recovered from the spot and one of the seven injured died at the hospital.
24 May 2017 12:02 AM
While the bus driver fled the spot after the accident, the injured were admitted in nearby hospitals, Kotwali police station in-charge Markam said. (Photo: File/Representational)

MP: 6 dead, 24 injured in bus accident

The bus was on its way to Dindori from Jabalpur when it fell into a pit near ghat section in Jogitikaria village, a police official said.
21 May 2017 3:43 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stunning 70-year-old granny is going viral for her ageless beauty and fitness

Meditation, walking and enough sleep help her stay young (Photo: Instagram)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: ‘Psychic’ Lahore camel predicts Pakistan win vs India; video

Pakistan holds a 2-1 advantage over India when it comes to the ICC Champions Trophy. (Photo: AP)
 

Pay Rs 75000 to passenger for occupied seat: Consumer forum to Indian Railway

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

B Sai Praneeth overcomes Christie challenge to win Thailand Open

After losing the first game,B Sai Praneeth rebounded strongly to register a 17-21, 21-18, 21-19 triumph over Jonathan Christie. (Photo: PTI)
 

ICC Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan: BSF Jawans wish Indian team best of luck

Border Security Force (BSF) jawans in Jammu have extended their best wishes to Team India and exuded confidence that Virat Kohli & Co. will emerge out as victorious in the much-anticipated, high octane encounter.(Photo: AFP)
 

Images of Sikhs serving 'rooh afza' to fasting Muslims in Pakistan go viral

The city was shaken by a spate of attacks on members of the Sikh community (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Child’s rape - Residents up in arms

V.S. Ugrappa, Chairman, Expert Committee on Preventing Sexual Violence against Women and Children at the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, where a rape victim is being treated, in Bengaluru on Sunday (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: Choked Cubbon Park toilets face closure

Cubbon Park Walkers Association and visitors have been calling the sponsor company to open the public toilets. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Changing world of well diggers

The ‘Manuvaddars' have given up their traditional job of well digging and are helping households install rain water harvesting systems (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: 47 varieties of dates under one roof in Shivajinagar

Numerous varieties of dates on display at an outlet in Shivajinagar (Photo: R.Samuel)

Bengaluru: Translocation a success, says Tree doctor

Fresh leaves on a translocated tree (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham