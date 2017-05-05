Woman gives triple talaq to abusive husband in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: She did it before her husband could do it. Amreen Bano, 24, recited the commandment — taalq, talaq, talaq — to her abusive husband and then walked to the police station to pursue her complaint against him. The incident occurred in Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh.

Amreen Bano, in her complaint, has alleged that she was beaten and tortured every day due to which she had suffered a miscarriage too.

Amreen and her sister Farheen, 22, were married to two brothers from a neighbouring village in 2012. The sisters alleged that since the wedding, they had been beaten and abused by their husbands, Sabir and Shakir.

In September last year, Amreen’s younger sister was given talaq by her husband after a minor fight. Amreen did the same when her husband abused her in front of the family.

Both sisters walked out and went to their parents’ home.

The sisters, on Wednesday, went to meet a senior police officer, alleging that no action had been taken by the local police on their complaint against their husbands.

“My husband does not say anything. He does not give money to me, my kids or my nephew, nieces. I want them sent to jail. I have given triple talaq to him. If a man can divorce and woman, she should be allowed to do the same,” she told reporters.

Amreen said that her husband, in any case, would give her talaq eventually and so she had simply done the same before he could.

In Islam, there is no provision for women divorcing their husbands and clerics claim that Amreen’s triple talaq is not valid.