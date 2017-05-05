Nation, Current Affairs

Will comply with order to reinstate Senkumar: Kerala govt after SC rap

Former Kerala DGP TP Senkumar. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Kerala Law Minister A K Balan on Friday said the government will work according to the Supreme Court's spirit in connection with the contempt notice to state Chief Secretary for not reinstating T P Senkumar as state Director General of Police (DGP).

"The government will work according to the spirit of the Supreme Court. It's the responsibility of the government to comply with the Supreme Court's order and government will do that. Let the contempt of court come. The contempt charges won't stand in this," Balan said.

Asserting that this isn't a setback, Balan said the government was using the remedial measures available legally.

"We asked clarification because there was ground to ask for clarification. The honourable Supreme Court has not accepted that. It was only a normal procedure. It's better to ask the Chief Minister on the future course of action. It is a normal practice that the court asks to pay the cost when they dismiss a petition," he added.

The response has been sought by May 8.

The apex court also imposed a fine of Rs. 25,000 on the state for seeking clarification on it verdict of reappointing Senkumar as DGP.

Earlier on May 3, the Kerala Government had filed a modification petition before the top court seeking clarification on its order to reinstate Senkumar as the state police chief.

The apex court directed the reinstatement of the former Director General of Police (DGP) after noting he was removed from the post "arbitrarily".

The court set aside the order of the Kerala High Court that had earlier upheld the Central Administrative Tribunal's (CAT) decision. The CAT was in agreement with the State Government's ruling that transferred Senkumar from the post of the state police chief.

On April 11, the Kerala Government defended its decision to transfer Senkumar, citing his transfer was a punishment for how he had handled the fallout of the 2016 Puttingal temple fire tragedy, in which 110 people were killed and 300 were injured.

The fire tragedy refers to an explosion leading to fireworks display going awry at the temple in Kollam district last year.

