VK Sasikala to appear in Fera case via video conference

Chennai: The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Economic Offence-I), Egmore has permitted AIADMK General Secretary, V K Sasikala, undergoing sentence in disproportionate asset case at Parapana Agrahara Prison, Bengaluru, to appear before the court through video-conference from the prison in connection with Fera case registered against her two decades ago.

Meanwhile, the judge A. Zakir Hussain has framed charged against her relative Baskaran, who is brother of AIADMK Deputy General secretary, TTV Dhinakaran, in connection with FERA case registered against him.

When the matter came up for hearing before the court on Thursday, Baskaran failed to turn up on time.

When asked about his opinion on the charges, Baskaran denied them. Later, the judge adjourned the matter to May 10 for further hearing and for commencement of cross-examining prosecution witnesses.

Passing order on Sasikala's petition seeking appearance before the court through video conference from the prison, the judge said plea has been accepted. The judge directed Sasikala to inform the court about the language to be used during the video-conference for framing charges against her. The judge also directed her to inform the matter to the prison authorities in Karnataka. Directing her to file the declaration in two weeks, the judge said in the event of failure to adhere to the deadline, the plea would be considered as dismissed. The matter would be informed to the Home Ministry and prison authorities in Karnataka. The judge posted the matter to May 18.