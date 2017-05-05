Nation, Current Affairs

VK Sasikala to appear in Fera case via video conference

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | P.ARUL
Published May 5, 2017, 2:31 am IST
Updated May 5, 2017, 3:23 am IST
When the matter came up for hearing before the court on Thursday, Baskaran failed to turn up on time.
VK Sasikala (Photo: PTI)
 VK Sasikala (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Economic Offence-I), Egmore has permitted AIADMK General Secretary, V K Sasikala, undergoing sentence in disproportionate asset case at Parapana Agrahara Prison, Bengaluru, to appear before the court through video-conference from the prison in connection with Fera case registered against her two decades ago.     

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Economic Offence-I), Egmore has permitted AIADMK General Secretary, V K Sasikala, undergoing sentence in disproportionate asset case at Parapana Agrahara Prison, Bengaluru, to appear before the court through video-conference from the prison in connection with FERA case registered against her two decades ago.

Meanwhile, the judge A. Zakir Hussain has framed charged against her relative Baskaran, who is brother of AIADMK Deputy General secretary, TTV Dhinakaran, in connection with FERA case registered against him.

When the matter came up for hearing before the court on Thursday, Baskaran failed to turn up  on time. 

When asked about his opinion on the charges, Baskaran denied them. Later, the judge adjourned the matter to May 10 for further hearing and for commencement of cross-examining prosecution witnesses. 

Passing order on Sasikala's petition seeking appearance before the court through video conference from the prison, the judge said plea has been accepted.  The judge directed Sasikala to inform the court about the language to be used during the video-conference for framing charges against her. The judge also directed her to inform the matter to the prison authorities in Karnataka.  Directing her to file the declaration in two weeks, the judge said in the event of failure to adhere to the deadline, the plea would be considered as dismissed. The matter would be informed to the Home Ministry and prison authorities in Karnataka. The judge posted the matter to May 18.

Tags: ‪v k sasikala‬
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Lifestyle Gallery

The Hong Kong bun festival is held every year to make the spirits of people killed by pirates happy through various parades and food like buns. (Photo: AP).

Locals celebrate Hong Kong bun festival to calm spirits killed by pirates
Priyanka Chopra's MET Gala dress had quite a lot of fans because it was so big photoshop experts go to work and made the funniest versions of the dress. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra’s MET Gala dress has been photoshopped into hilarious memes
Media student and photographer Deeksha Rathore takes pictures of people of their current occupation and what they wanted to be as children. (Photo: Instagram/DeekshaRathore)

Photo series documents how people often give up on their dream jobs
The Spanish pilgrimage is where the residents of Tafalla made it to Ujue to thank the Virgin for their victory in a battle. (Photo: AP)

Devotees take the annual Ujue pilgrimage in Spain
Sand artist Sam Dougados creates art on beaches that is inspired from Arabic designs and patterns that he visualizes. (Photo: Facebook/SamDougados)

Man creates beautiful art inspired from Arabic designs
Artist Katie Marks uses clay, ceramic and porcelain to make artistic creations out of mugs based of several things like water, skies and more that are absolutely amazing. (Photo: Instagram/Anotherseattleartist)

Artist makes eye-catching mugs that are too good to have coffee in
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tubelight teaser: Salman silences critics with major acting chops

Screengrabs from the film's teaser.
 

Video: Mahendra Singh Dhoni shows his lighter side as he plays with Imran Tahir's son

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was recently seen again, playing with the son of one of his Rising Pune Supergiant teammates Imran Tahir. (Photo: RPS/ Instagram)
 

Nagaland creates history by unveiling largest church in Asia

This Zunheboto Church was designed 13 years ago (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kangana brings out fiery glory of Rani Lakshmibai in Manikarnika’s first poster

Kangana Ranaut on the banks of river Ganga, where she unveiled the first poster of the film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'.
 

Drake denies allegations that he made former porn star Sophie Brussaux pregnant

Drake
 

Smartphones that feature OIS for better, stable photos

The whole camera module is based on a gyroscope motor that constantly moves around to compensate the phone’s physical movements. (image: pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad High Court lets licensed RTC stalls to sell non-Bisleri water

The bench said that the stall owners could sell water bottles certified by FSSAI.

ISRO had rejected Brazil’s sugar deal

This satellite will catapult India’s diplomatic skills to unchartered trajectory and perhaps help counter China’s growing influence over its neighbours in the long run.

Andhra Pradesh: ISRO bars media from launch site

The launch is scheduled for Friday evening at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Shar, Sriharikota.

Mobile wallets take a backseat in Hyderabad

As per a national survey, wallet apps played a key role during and post-demonetisation, when they were used to pay for food, travel, consumer goods, apparel, education and other sectors.

Hyderabad: Buy jewellery at discount for cash

The manager of a prominent jewellery store in the city, seeking anonymity, said jewellers were offering these incentives to overcome the cash crunch.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham