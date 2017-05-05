Tamil Nadu health minister’s wife quizzed for 7 hours by I-T sleuths

The raids in over 35 places across State had resulted in seizure of more than `5 crore in cash besides documents.

Chennai: The income-tax investigators grilled the wife of Tamil Nadu health minister Dr C. Vijayabhaskar for nearly 7 hours on Thursday at the income tax-office in Nungambakkam. Ramya was questioned from 11 am to 6.30 pm.

Sources said Ramya was being questioned in connection with documents recovered from their residence. It is believed that she could help the investigators to throw more light on the financial dealings of her husband. “She reached the IT office by 8.45 am. But she was kept waiting for some time and at around 11 am the officers had called her in,” sources said.

It may be recalled that on April 7, income-tax sleuths had conducted raids in the house of the minister and his associates, besides at the houses of actor turned politician Sarath Kumar and MGR medical university vice chancellor Dr Geethalakshmi.

The raids in over 35 places across State had resulted in seizure of more than `5 crore in cash besides documents. Some documents leaked by the income-tax department showed a money distribution plan chalked out by the AAIDMK (Amma) camp for voters during RK Nagar by poll campaign.

The documents showed 7 AIADMK heavyweights including chief minister were entrusted with the task of distributing Rs 89 crore to cover 85 per cent of the voters in RK Nagar at the rate of Rs 4,000 per voter for voting for TTV Dhinakaran.

The election commission of India countermanded the bypoll in RK Nagar constituency seat, which had fallen vacant on former CM J Jayalalithaa's demise.