Tamil Nadu: 6 killed, 13 injured in bus-lorry collision

Dindigul (TN): Six persons were killed and 13 injured on Friday when a bus collided with a lorry near Dindigul, police said.
The accident happened on the Dindigul-Madurai National Highway when the Dindigul-bound bus rammed into a lorry, they said.
Chief Minister K Palaniswami expressed grief over the deaths and announced a relief of Rs one lakh each to the bereaved families.
He also announced Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 for persons who had suffered serious and minor injuries, respectively.
In a statement, the chief minister said he had directed the Dindigul district administration to ensure good medical treatment for the injured.
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Dindigul