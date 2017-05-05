Tamil Nadu: 6 killed, 13 injured in bus-lorry collision

Chief Minister K Palaniswami expressed grief over the deaths and announced a relief of Rs one lakh each to the bereaved families. (Photo: File/Representational Image)

Dindigul (TN): Six persons were killed and 13 injured on Friday when a bus collided with a lorry near Dindigul, police said.

The accident happened on the Dindigul-Madurai National Highway when the Dindigul-bound bus rammed into a lorry, they said.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami expressed grief over the deaths and announced a relief of Rs one lakh each to the bereaved families.

He also announced Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 for persons who had suffered serious and minor injuries, respectively.

In a statement, the chief minister said he had directed the Dindigul district administration to ensure good medical treatment for the injured.