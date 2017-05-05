Nation, Current Affairs

Strengthen military, look for new allies to tackle Pak, China: Army Chief

PTI
Published May 5, 2017, 9:57 am IST
Updated May 5, 2017, 9:58 am IST
General Bipin Rawat also pitched for investing more in strengthening India's armed forces.
Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat speaks at the release of USI Strategic Yearbook 2017 at a function in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat speaks at the release of USI Strategic Yearbook 2017 at a function in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The armed forces are not getting their due share of resources, Army chief General Bipin Rawat said on Thursday, pitching for increased defence spending to enhance India's strategic clout.

Amid mounting tensions with Pakistan and China, Rawat insisted on the country looking for new friends and allies to deal with neighbours along the western and northern borders, apparently referring to the two nations.

Pitching for investing more in strengthening India's armed forces, Rawat, addressing a defence think tank, spoke of China to drive home the point that India's true potential will be realised only when both economic growth and might of the military go hand-in-hand.

"While we are developing our economy, the military is not getting its due share. I think here we need to draw a lesson from China," he said, adding military and economic growth should be "co-joint" as they are two tenets of national power.

India's defence budget for 2017-18 was Rs 2.74 lakh crore which is 1.63 per cent of GDP. China's military spending for 2017 has been pegged at USD 152 billion, which is close to around three per cent of the country's GDP and three times higher than that of India's defence budget.

There has been a feeling among security experts and the defence establishment that the modernisation of armed forces is taking place at a very slow pace and that the government has not been allocating adequate funds for it.

Talking about the evolving security situation in the region, Gen Rawat said India must have close ties with countries like Iran, Iraq and Afghanistan considering the security matrix. He said such a policy will recreate the outreach India had before partition.

The army chief said such a strategy will not only create a two-pronged dilemma for India's western neighbour Pakistan, but also help in tackling issues with the other difficult northern neighbour China.

"We have to start looking at how do we carry out counter-encirclement for our future adversaries. Developing alliances, developing friends to overcome the (current) deficiency is important. That must be part of our strategic thought process," he said.

The army chief said that time has come for India to have a say in all major issues at the United Nations and the country must work hard to attain permanent membership of the UN Security Council.

"We must create alliances and friends also so that we find a rightful place at the UNSC. Time has come for India to have a say in all that happens in UN," he said.

Referring to India's security challenges, Gen Rawat said the drafts of national military strategy and national security strategy were ready to deal with pressing issues coherently.

"We should be able to identify our own national military strategy. We do not have a national military strategy as of now. Directorate General of Perspective Planning has been tasked to come out with it.

"We are also coming out with the national security strategy which will be given to the government. Both the draft documents are ready and hopefully we will be releasing them very soon," he said after unveiling 'Strategic Yearbook 2017' at the United Service Institution, a national security and defence think tank.

Holding that a strong military is essential for India's forward march, he said the general thinking among people is that expenditure on defence "is a burden" on the economy. He said a "very strong military" is key to economic development.

Tags: bipin rawat, indian army, india’s defence budget
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

The Hong Kong bun festival is held every year to make the spirits of people killed by pirates happy through various parades and food like buns. (Photo: AP).

Locals celebrate Hong Kong bun festival to calm spirits killed by pirates
Priyanka Chopra's MET Gala dress had quite a lot of fans because it was so big photoshop experts go to work and made the funniest versions of the dress. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra’s MET Gala dress has been photoshopped into hilarious memes
Media student and photographer Deeksha Rathore takes pictures of people of their current occupation and what they wanted to be as children. (Photo: Instagram/DeekshaRathore)

Photo series documents how people often give up on their dream jobs
The Spanish pilgrimage is where the residents of Tafalla made it to Ujue to thank the Virgin for their victory in a battle. (Photo: AP)

Devotees take the annual Ujue pilgrimage in Spain
Sand artist Sam Dougados creates art on beaches that is inspired from Arabic designs and patterns that he visualizes. (Photo: Facebook/SamDougados)

Man creates beautiful art inspired from Arabic designs
Artist Katie Marks uses clay, ceramic and porcelain to make artistic creations out of mugs based of several things like water, skies and more that are absolutely amazing. (Photo: Instagram/Anotherseattleartist)

Artist makes eye-catching mugs that are too good to have coffee in
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: NASA’s new movie showing Cassini's first dive over Saturn

Saturn's atmosphere seen closer than ever before was captured by NASA's Cassini spacecraft during its first Grand Finale dive past the planet on April 26 and released on April 27, 2017. (Photo: NASA)
 

When Terminator Arnold Schwarzenegger photobombed tourists

Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Tubelight teaser: Salman silences critics with major acting chops

Screengrabs from the film's teaser.
 

Video: Mahendra Singh Dhoni shows his lighter side as he plays with Imran Tahir's son

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was recently seen again, playing with the son of one of his Rising Pune Supergiant teammates Imran Tahir. (Photo: RPS/ Instagram)
 

Nagaland creates history by unveiling largest church in Asia

This Zunheboto Church was designed 13 years ago (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kangana brings out fiery glory of Rani Lakshmibai in Manikarnika’s first poster

Kangana Ranaut on the banks of river Ganga, where she unveiled the first poster of the film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad High Court lets licensed RTC stalls to sell non-Bisleri water

The bench said that the stall owners could sell water bottles certified by FSSAI.

ISRO had rejected Brazil’s sugar deal

This satellite will catapult India’s diplomatic skills to unchartered trajectory and perhaps help counter China’s growing influence over its neighbours in the long run.

Andhra Pradesh: ISRO bars media from launch site

The launch is scheduled for Friday evening at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Shar, Sriharikota.

Mobile wallets take a backseat in Hyderabad

As per a national survey, wallet apps played a key role during and post-demonetisation, when they were used to pay for food, travel, consumer goods, apparel, education and other sectors.

Hyderabad: Buy jewellery at discount for cash

The manager of a prominent jewellery store in the city, seeking anonymity, said jewellers were offering these incentives to overcome the cash crunch.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham