Siddaramaiah borrowing from BJP, faces flak for gau rakshak law

Mangaluru: The Karnataka government’s defence of the law granting protection to ‘gau rakshaks’ has raised eyebrows, especially as it has come when there is less than a year to go for the state assembly elections.

A Supreme Court bench hearing a plea by Congress leader, Tehseen Poonawalla, demanding a ban on 'gau rakshaks', had issued notices to six states, including Karnataka seeking a reply on the issue of cow vigilantism in three weeks. On Wednesday, the state government defended its law granting protection to gau rakshaks and urged the court to dismiss the petition asking it to declare section 15 of the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964 unconstitutional.

The government said the law was intended to protect only those who acted in good faith and did not support those who took to violence. But saffron leaders here believe the Congress government’s sudden support for cow vigilantism does not ring true. “The BJP government had passed Anti-Cow Slaughter Bill in the state, but the Congress scrapped it as soon as it came to power. It also provides huge funds for slaughter houses and now has defended its law granting protection to gau rakshaks! This seems to be a political move made with an eye on the assembly elections,” said Bajrang Dal state convener, Sharan Pumpwell.

“All these years the government foisted cases on gau rakshaks and now with less than a year to go for the elections it is posing as their defender. This is a move to attract Hindu votes and confuse leaders as its support for gau raksha will only be on paper and in reality the suppression will continue,” said a leader, who has been actively involved in gau raksha in the region.

We are not backing vigilantes: Siddaramaiah

The state government has clarified that its affidavit in the Supreme Court would not give any shelter to self-proclaimed Gau Rakshaks or vigilante groups who take the law into their hands in the guise of protecting cows.

In a series of tweets, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah put at rest the confusion about the government's stand on this issue.

Later, the government issued a statement in this regard. “The government has not supported any kind of vigilantism. Misrepresentation of facts by certain media houses is unfortunate. Laws here are backed by a strong enforcement mechanism,” the statement said.

The Supreme Court had sought the reaction from states on the issue of banning ‘gau rakshaks’ and a petition was moved in the Supreme Court seeking to annual clause 15 of the 1964 Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Animal Proteaction Act. The clause is clear that only organisations or persons empowered through law can take steps to protect cows and not otherwise.“Therefore, there was no confusion about any registered organisation or persons taking action on behalf of agencies. Since the law is very clear, it cannot be unconstitutional,” the government said in its affidavit, according to a statement issued here.

‘Gau raksha is essential’

Villagers feel that gau raksha ( protection for cattle) is essential as many are stolen when left for grazing. In some cases cattle tied in sheds are also stolen and their owners threatened, they point out.

Initially people started forming groups of their own to protect their cattle, but over the years political outfits hijacked the movement and began to intercept even cattle sold and purchased legally, often taking to violent means to achieve their ends.