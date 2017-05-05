Nation, Current Affairs

Rs 7,000 per quintal is fair for quality chilli, says Telangana government

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 5, 2017, 2:05 am IST
Updated May 5, 2017, 3:25 am IST
Irrigation minister T. Harish Rao said the Centre has failed to understand the gravity of the situation.
Telangana Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao
 Telangana Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao

Hyderabad: The TRS government on Thursday slammed the Centre for fixing the price of good quality chilli at a meagre Rs 5,000 per quintal and deciding to purchase only 33,700 metric tonnes under its Market Intervention Scheme.

Irrigation minister T. Harish Rao said the Centre has failed to understand the gravity of the situation and the ground reality with regard to the chilli issue.

He demanded that the Cen-tre fix the MSP at Rs 7,000 per quintal for good chilli and purchase the entire quantity of 7 lakh metric tonnes produced in the state state through the Food Corpor-ation of India, Markfed etc.

Union agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh, on the request of M. Venkaiah Naidu, agreed to purchase 88,300 MT of chilli in AP and 33,700 MT in TS at Rs 5,000 per quintal.

Mr Rao called this a “millennium joke”. He said farmers were already getting Rs 5,500 to Rs 6,000 for Teja variety of chilli and other quality varieties. He alleged that the Centre was in fact indirectly reducing the price. 

“The total chilli production in TS is 7 lakh MT. The Centre’s decision to buy just 33,700 MT is ridiculous. It is nothing but ‘Shatagopam’ (deception) for farmers. It (the purchases) will be over in a day or two,” he said.

He added that the Centre “wants us to buy the entire quantity and will share 25 per cent of the loss later. Is it justified? AP has already rejected the Centre’s offer. The Centre should be liberal and buy the entire quantity of chilli. This only shows that the Centre lacks clarity on farmers’ issues.”

Mr Rao said the state government will write to the Centre again and explain the ground reality.

He said the state government has been drawing the attention of the Central government to the chilli issue for two years but no action has been taken. “The Centre has miserably failed. Even state BJP leaders like Band-aru Dattatreya and G. Kishan Reddy have failed. While the state BJP leaders demand Rs 10,000 per quintal while visiting agricultural markets, their own government offered Rs 5,000 per quintal. This shows the contradictions in the BJP itself,” he alleged.

Tags: trs government, t. harish rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

Farmers wait for buyers for their chilli produce at the Enumamula agricultural market yard in Warangal on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

Telangana: Burning crop is better, say cultivators

P. Saraiah said he had spent Rs 1.5 lakh to cultivate his two-acre land and produced 18 quintal chilli.
05 May 2017 2:02 AM
Farmers wait for buyers for their chilli produce at the Enumamula agricultural market yard in Warangal on Thursday.(Photo: DC)

Telangana: Chilli farmers’ tears still flow

Growers yet to get help promised by Centre amidst demands for more.
05 May 2017 1:55 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Shutterbugs had a busy day as they spotted Bollywood celebrities at various locations on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka-Virat step out for holiday, Salman, Deepika, Ranbir get clicked
Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor from the film 'Half Girlfriend' and Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra from the film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' promoted their respective films on separate episodes of the reality show 'Sa re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun-Shraddha, Ayushmann-Parineeti show great chemistry on reality show
After the announcement on April 7, the winners of the National Awards 2017 finally collected their awards from President Pranab Mukherjee in Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

National Awards 2017: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, other stars felicitated
Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan were among the celebrities who attended the Chautha ceremony held on Wednesday in Mumbai of late actor-politician Vinod Khanna who passed away on 27 April. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pay respects to Vinod Khanna at Chautha ceremony
Shutterbugs spotted Bollywood stars as they stepped out for their professional and personal commitments on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Shahid, Saif-Kareena, Sushant-Kriti, other stars are a class apart
Rana Daggubati, Shriya Saran and Jayam Ravi kicked off the 2017 edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rana Daggubati, Shriya Saran, Jayam Ravi kick off SIIMA 2017 in Abu Dhabi
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tubelight teaser: Salman silences critics with major acting chops

Screengrabs from the film's teaser.
 

Video: Mahendra Singh Dhoni shows his lighter side as he plays with Imran Tahir's son

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was recently seen again, playing with the son of one of his Rising Pune Supergiant teammates Imran Tahir. (Photo: RPS/ Instagram)
 

Nagaland creates history by unveiling largest church in Asia

This Zunheboto Church was designed 13 years ago (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kangana brings out fiery glory of Rani Lakshmibai in Manikarnika’s first poster

Kangana Ranaut on the banks of river Ganga, where she unveiled the first poster of the film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'.
 

Drake denies allegations that he made former porn star Sophie Brussaux pregnant

Drake
 

Smartphones that feature OIS for better, stable photos

The whole camera module is based on a gyroscope motor that constantly moves around to compensate the phone’s physical movements. (image: pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad High Court lets licensed RTC stalls to sell non-Bisleri water

The bench said that the stall owners could sell water bottles certified by FSSAI.

ISRO had rejected Brazil’s sugar deal

This satellite will catapult India’s diplomatic skills to unchartered trajectory and perhaps help counter China’s growing influence over its neighbours in the long run.

Andhra Pradesh: ISRO bars media from launch site

The launch is scheduled for Friday evening at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Shar, Sriharikota.

Mobile wallets take a backseat in Hyderabad

As per a national survey, wallet apps played a key role during and post-demonetisation, when they were used to pay for food, travel, consumer goods, apparel, education and other sectors.

Hyderabad: Buy jewellery at discount for cash

The manager of a prominent jewellery store in the city, seeking anonymity, said jewellers were offering these incentives to overcome the cash crunch.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham