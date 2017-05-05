Public health means healthy state, says K Chandrasekhar Rao

Mr Rao asked officials to education people on seasonal diseases and notify preventive measures in advance in all seasons.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday asked the TS medical and health department to function more efficiently and scientifically in line with the state government’s measures to improve the public health sector in the state.

The CM reviewed the functioning of medical and health department at Pragathi Bhavan.

Health minister C. Laxma Reddy, ministers T. Harish Rao and Etala Rajender, MPs K. Kavitha and G. Sukhender Reddy, Chief Secretary S.P. Singh, principal secretaries Rajeshwar Tiwari and S. Narsing Rao, secretary Sandeep Sultania and MLA G. Kishore were present.

The CM wanted officials to find out which disease is prevalent in which area and take preventive measures accordingly.

“One should be cautious about the seasonal diseases and people should be pre-warned and necessary preventive steps will have to be notified. Since the government is spending huge funds and improving facilities at government hospitals, the medical and health department should work for the poor,” he said.

“People should be told about the prevention of seasonal diseases like swine-flu, sunstroke, cholera, viral fevers. In certain areas there is filaria and awareness should be created among the people. Whatever is expected from the government one should do but also make people aware of these diseases. The health department should have an assessment on which area is facing what type of problem. Some people won’t go to hospitals even if they are unwell, move such people to hospitals. Medical staff should also undergo training from time to time. Prepare 100 resource persons and impart training through them. Prepare district-wise health profiles,” the CM said.

He also wanted “KCR Kits” programme and financial aid to be implemented successfully.

He wanted medical and health department to find out the issues and find solutions.

Mr Rao said the government will provide financial assistance of Rs 12,000 for pregnant women to encourage institutional deliveries and public representatives and officials to create awareness among women in their jurisdiction to ensure that pregnant women opt for government hospitals for deliveries.

He said KCR Kits comprising essential items to mothers and newborns would be distributed free in addition to Rs 12,000 financial assistance.