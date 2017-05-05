Nation, Current Affairs

Now, Kerala fishermen seek 'fish famine' package from Centre

PTI
Published May 5, 2017, 6:38 pm IST
Updated May 5, 2017, 6:38 pm IST
According to the fishermen, there was a drastic decline in fish landings in Kerala, resulting in a huge loss to the fisheries sector.
They also demanded that an independent harbour be constructed at Vypeen in Ernakulam for traditional fishermen operating from this area in large numbers. (Photo: Representational Image)
 They also demanded that an independent harbour be constructed at Vypeen in Ernakulam for traditional fishermen operating from this area in large numbers. (Photo: Representational Image)

Kochi: A group of Kerala fishermen on Friday sought a "fish famine" package from the Centre to compensate the losses suffered due to a sharp decline in the availability of fish during the last three years.

The demand was made during an interactive meeting with Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Sudarshan Bhagat at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) in Kochi on Friday.

According to the fishermen, there was a drastic decline in fish landings in Kerala after 2012, resulting in a huge loss to the fisheries sector.

"The decline of sardine, which is the most consumed fish in Kerala, has left our lives in lurch. CMFRI studies show that the fisheries sector in the State has seen loss to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore," they said.

"Many of us are debt-ridden due to this. Hence, a fish famine package is the need of the hour to support the fishermen community," said Charles George, state president of Matsyathozhilali Aikyavedi.

He also said that the Union government should consider the request of fisherfolk to form a separate Ministry for fisheries at the Centre.

They also demanded that an independent harbour be constructed at Vypeen in Ernakulam for traditional fishermen operating from this area in large numbers.

The fishermen urged the Minister to include cage fish farming activities under the Prime Minister's Mudra Bank Loan scheme.

Also, they wanted insurance protection be extended to cage fish farming to support the farmers during times of crisis.

The Union Minister in his reply, said the department would take action after examining the issues raised by the stakeholders at the meeting.

He said a stakeholder meeting will be conducted at CMFRI to evaluate the issues related to the pollution of Periyar river and others hampering development of fisherfolk and fish farmers.

CMFRI director A Gopalakrishnan said the institute had set up a working group of experts for framing guidelines in connection with the National Mariculture Policy to be submitted to the Union government.

Tags: kerala fishermen, fish famine, fish famine package, cmfri
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

Lifestyle Gallery

Reddit photoshoppers made encouraging scenes placing six-year-old Syrian refugee in the most safe situations and that has made many people contribute money to help her have a better place to stay. (Photo: Reddit)

This is how Reddit photoshoppers ensured a better life for Syrian refugee girl
The Hong Kong bun festival is held every year to make the spirits of people killed by pirates happy through various parades and food like buns. (Photo: AP).

Locals celebrate Hong Kong bun festival to calm spirits killed by pirates
Priyanka Chopra's MET Gala dress had quite a lot of fans because it was so big photoshop experts go to work and made the funniest versions of the dress. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra’s MET Gala dress has been photoshopped into hilarious memes
Media student and photographer Deeksha Rathore takes pictures of people of their current occupation and what they wanted to be as children. (Photo: Instagram/DeekshaRathore)

Photo series documents how people often give up on their dream jobs
The Spanish pilgrimage is where the residents of Tafalla made it to Ujue to thank the Virgin for their victory in a battle. (Photo: AP)

Devotees take the annual Ujue pilgrimage in Spain
Sand artist Sam Dougados creates art on beaches that is inspired from Arabic designs and patterns that he visualizes. (Photo: Facebook/SamDougados)

Man creates beautiful art inspired from Arabic designs
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Two adult giraffes fight ferociously for female attention

The two giraffes in the Hluhluwe-Imfolozi park in South Africa fight fiercely in the jungle to stamp their dominance and the leader in the area. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Mollywood star Dulquer Salmaan and wife Amaal Sufiya blessed with a baby girl

DQ married Amal Sufiya in 2011.
 

Qualcomm’s mid-range 14nm SD660 could be unveiled next week

The Snapdragon 660 is supposed to be the successor to the popular Snapdragon 625 chipset that is used in some of the popular mid-range smartphones of 2017.
 

Video: Delhi boy creates new record in limbo skating

Tiluck Keisam created a new Guinness world record by skating for 145 metres (475 feet and 7 inches) beneath poles that are 30 cm high. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Bhopal: Govt officer makes unusual request of spending time with Abu Salem in jail

Salem, extradited from Portugal in 2005 and facing dozens of criminal cases in India, is currently lodged in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai. (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Foreign media mistaking me for Priyanka not only ignorant but also racist: Deepika

Deepika Padukone. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu: 6 killed, 13 injured in bus-lorry collision

Chief Minister K Palaniswami expressed grief over the deaths and announced a relief of Rs one lakh each to the bereaved families. (Photo: File/Representational Image)

Jharkhand: 14-yr-old frees self from being married off, saves 25 others

As per local customs and tradition, Rekha was about to be married off to a man double her age on April 27, but determined she strongly resisted pressure imposed by locals. (Photo: File/Representational Image)

Modi should secure release of TN fishermen, boats held by Lankan Navy: DMK

DMK working president and Leader of opposition M K Stalin. (Photo: File)

Launch of satellite 'historic moment', opens up new horizons of engagement: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing leaders of South Asian nations after the launch of the South Asian Satellite on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Bhopal: Govt officer makes unusual request of spending time with Abu Salem in jail

Salem, extradited from Portugal in 2005 and facing dozens of criminal cases in India, is currently lodged in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham