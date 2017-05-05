Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala CM clears file to reinstate Senkumar as DGP, order tomorrow

ANI
Published May 5, 2017, 9:06 pm IST
Updated May 5, 2017, 9:11 pm IST
The SC earlier in the day issued contempt notice to Kerala's Chief Secretary for not reinstating T P Senkumar as state DGP.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo: PTI)
 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo: PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday cleared the file to reinstate T P Senkumar as state Director General of Police (DGP).

Sources said, the order is expected to be released on Saturday.

The Supreme Court earlier in the day issued contempt notice to Kerala's Chief Secretary for not reinstating T P Senkumar as state DGP.

The response has been sought by Monday.

The apex court also imposed a fine of Rs. 25,000 on the state for seeking clarification on it verdict of reappointing Senkumar as DGP.

Earlier on May 3, the Kerala Government had filed a modification petition before the top court seeking clarification on its order to reinstate Senkumar as the state police chief.

The apex court directed the reinstatement of the former DGP after noting he was removed from the post "arbitrarily".

The court set aside the order of the Kerala High Court that had earlier upheld the Central Administrative Tribunal's (CAT) decision.

The CAT was in agreement with the State Government's ruling that transferred Senkumar from the post of the state police chief.

On April 11, the Kerala Government defended its decision to transfer Senkumar, citing his transfer was a punishment for how he had handled the fallout of the 2016 Puttingal temple fire tragedy, in which 110 people were killed and 300 were injured.

The fire tragedy refers to an explosion leading to fireworks display going awry at the temple in Kollam district last year.

Tags: chief minister pinarayi vijayan, contempt notice, t p senkumar, supreme court
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

Related Stories

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala: UDF, BJP demand CM's resignation, reinstatement of Senkumar

Sources in the chief minister's office in the evening said that the Kerala government has reinstated Senkumar.
05 May 2017 8:37 PM
Former Kerala DGP TP Senkumar. (Photo: PTI)

Will comply with order to reinstate Senkumar: Kerala govt after SC rap

SC also imposed a fine of Rs. 25,000 on the state for seeking clarification on it verdict of reappointing Senkumar as DGP.
05 May 2017 4:48 PM

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Deepika Padukone reacts to Katrina Kaif's comments on her Raabta look

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.
 

I am not dressing for you, my love: Deepika Padukone shots back at critics

Deepika Padukone
 

German airport’s prayer booth lets travellers choose from 65 languages

An airport spokeswoman the 'Gebetomat' prayer booth, which was first designed by Sturm in 2008, is free of charge.
 

Xiaomi teases the upcoming Redmi 4 for India

The Redmi 4 was launched as the Redmi 4X in China in February 2017 along with the Mi 5c.
 

Video: Two adult giraffes fight ferociously for female attention

The two giraffes in the Hluhluwe-Imfolozi park in South Africa fight fiercely in the jungle to stamp their dominance and the leader in the area. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Mollywood star Dulquer Salmaan and wife Amaal Sufiya blessed with a baby girl

DQ married Amal Sufiya in 2011.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

In hint towards China, Navy Chief calls for expansion of 'operational footprint'

Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala: UDF, BJP demand CM's resignation, reinstatement of Senkumar

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo: PTI)

Plea of alibi by 3 convicts in Nirbhaya case contradictory: SC

Nirbhaya rape convicts Vinay Sharma and Pawan Kimar Gupta. (Photo: PTI)

Need fast track courts, law to hang juveniles: Nirbhaya's mother

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi leaves after the Supreme Court confirmed death sentence for the four convicts in her daughter's gang rape case in New Delhi on Friday. 23-year old Nirbhaya was gangraped and tortured on a moving bus on Dec 16, 2012. (Photo: PTI)

Home Ministry asks Kejriwal's AAP to furnish details of foreign funding

The official made it clear that it was not a show cause notice and a decision on it would be taken only after the AAP submits its reply. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham