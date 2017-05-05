Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka: No protection for cow vigilante groups, says Siddaramaiah

PTI
Published May 5, 2017, 7:03 pm IST
Updated May 5, 2017, 7:06 pm IST
State govt has never supported vigilantism and misrepresentation of facts by certain media houses is unfortunate, said K'taka CM.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo: File)
 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has warned that strict action would be taken against those who attempt to disrupt social harmony in the state in the name of cow protection.

He said the state's prevention of cow slaughter act does not grant any protection to 'gau rakshaks' or vigilante groups.

The chief minister was reacting to media reports that the state government had defended the law protecting 'gau rakshaks', before the Supreme Court at a time when the Congress was accusing the BJP of encouraging activities of such groups.

"K'taka Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act 1964 grants no protection to 'gau rakshaks' or any vigilante groups who take law into their own hands," Siddaramaiah said in a tweet.

"Our Govt in K'taka has never supported any kind of vigilantism. Misrepresentation of facts by certain media houses is unfortunate," he said.

As per the Supreme Court's directions, Karnataka has submitted a counter affidavit, following a PIL seeking direction to hold Section 15 of the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964, unconstitutional.

"Laws here are backed by strong enforcement mechanism. Strict action wil be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt social harmony in K’taka," Siddaramaiah said in the tweet.

Tags: chief minister siddaramaiah, gau rakshaks, public interest litigation, prevention of cow slaughter act
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Related Stories

Earlier on April 7, the top court had used notices to six states - Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand and Karnataka - seeking a reply on the issue of cow vigilantism in three weeks. (Photo: PTI)

Cow vigilantism: SC asks 5 states to file counter affidavit in 6 weeks

The apex court earlier agreed to examine rising cow vigilantism across states following a string of recent cases of violence.
03 May 2017 3:14 PM
Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: File)

Cows very dear to our hearts, but don't indulge in vigilantism: Venkaiah

Naidu, however, said the violence by cow vigilantes is the law and order issue which has to be dealt at the state level.
25 Apr 2017 9:38 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Kangana Ranaut performed 'aarti' at the banks of River Ganga and took a dip in it to launch her film on the Rani of Jhansi, titled 'Manikarnika' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana Ranaut takes a dip in Ganga to launch film on Rani of Jhansi
Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor displayed their vocal skills at a special Half Girlfriend concert held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Arjun show off their singing skills at Half Girlfriend concert
Shutterbugs had a busy day as they spotted Bollywood celebrities at various locations on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka-Virat step out for holiday, Salman, Deepika, Ranbir get clicked
Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor from the film 'Half Girlfriend' and Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra from the film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' promoted their respective films on separate episodes of the reality show 'Sa re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun-Shraddha, Ayushmann-Parineeti show great chemistry on reality show
After the announcement on April 7, the winners of the National Awards 2017 finally collected their awards from President Pranab Mukherjee in Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

National Awards 2017: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, other stars felicitated
Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan were among the celebrities who attended the Chautha ceremony held on Wednesday in Mumbai of late actor-politician Vinod Khanna who passed away on 27 April. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pay respects to Vinod Khanna at Chautha ceremony
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Two adult giraffes fight ferociously for female attention

The two giraffes in the Hluhluwe-Imfolozi park in South Africa fight fiercely in the jungle to stamp their dominance and the leader in the area. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Mollywood star Dulquer Salmaan and wife Amaal Sufiya blessed with a baby girl

DQ married Amal Sufiya in 2011.
 

Qualcomm’s mid-range 14nm SD660 could be unveiled next week

The Snapdragon 660 is supposed to be the successor to the popular Snapdragon 625 chipset that is used in some of the popular mid-range smartphones of 2017.
 

Video: Delhi boy creates new record in limbo skating

Tiluck Keisam created a new Guinness world record by skating for 145 metres (475 feet and 7 inches) beneath poles that are 30 cm high. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Bhopal: Govt officer makes unusual request of spending time with Abu Salem in jail

Salem, extradited from Portugal in 2005 and facing dozens of criminal cases in India, is currently lodged in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai. (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Foreign media mistaking me for Priyanka not only ignorant but also racist: Deepika

Deepika Padukone. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

After Shivpal calls for new party, Akhilesh pitches for secular politics

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu: 6 killed, 13 injured in bus-lorry collision

Chief Minister K Palaniswami expressed grief over the deaths and announced a relief of Rs one lakh each to the bereaved families. (Photo: File/Representational Image)

Jharkhand: 14-yr-old frees self from being married off, saves 25 others

As per local customs and tradition, Rekha was about to be married off to a man double her age on April 27, but determined she strongly resisted pressure imposed by locals. (Photo: File/Representational Image)

Modi should secure release of TN fishermen, boats held by Lankan Navy: DMK

DMK working president and Leader of opposition M K Stalin. (Photo: File)

Launch of satellite 'historic moment', opens up new horizons of engagement: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing leaders of South Asian nations after the launch of the South Asian Satellite on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham