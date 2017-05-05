Nation, Current Affairs

Jubilee Hills police registers case against Digvijay Singh over ISIS tweet

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 5, 2017, 2:16 am IST
Updated May 5, 2017, 3:20 am IST
Jubilee Hills cops file case on Tweet about Telangana police.
Rajya Sabha Member Digvijay Singh, who is also the in-charge for Congress affairs in Telangana and AP, triggered controversy on Monday.
 Rajya Sabha Member Digvijay Singh, who is also the in-charge for Congress affairs in Telangana and AP, triggered controversy on Monday.

Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills police registered a case against senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Thursday for his tweets on the Telangana police alleging that they were radicalising Muslim youths and  making them join terrorist outfit ISIS by setting up a bogus ISIS website.

A case (crime no: 298/2017) under sections 505(1)(a)(b) (Publishing statement, rumour or report to make public disobey any officer) and 505(2) (Statements aimed at public mischief) of IPC were registered after Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath lodged a complaint.

Rajya Sabha Member Digvijay Singh, who is also the in-charge for Congress affairs in Telangana and AP, triggered controversy on Monday when he said in a series of tweets “Telangana police has set up a bogus ISIS site which is radicalising Muslim youths and encouraging them to become ISIS modules.”

He went on, “It was on their information that Madhya Pradesh police arrested an accused who was responsible for the bomb blast on a train in the Shajapur district of MP. It also resulted in the Saifullah encounter in Kanpur on the same day. The issue is whether TS police should be trapping Muslim youths in ISIS by posting inflammatory messages,” he asked.

Taking on Chief Minister K. Chandra-shekar Rao, he said, “Is it ethical? Is it moral? Has KCR authorised the police to trap Muslims and encourage them to join ISIS? If he has then he should resign.”

Mr Digvijay Singh added, “If he hasn’t shouldn’t he enquire and punish those who are responsible for such a crime.”

Meanwhile AICC general secretary Digvijay Singh has welcomed the case registered against him by the Telangana police. On Thursday he said in New Delhi, “I will cooperate with them and will go whenever they summon me.”

Speaking to reporters at AICC headquarters on Thursday, Singh said he had evidence to prove his charge that the Telangana police had created a fake website to lure Muslim youths and later kill them in encounters.

“I will insist that Chief Minister Chandra-sekhar Rao and home minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy should be witnesses. I also demand that Central Intelligence chief and the National Security Advisor must be witnesses,” Mr Singh said

Tags: digvijay singh, chandrashekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

World Gallery

Cholera is spread via food or water contaminated with the faeces or vomit of someone carrying the disease, a particular risk in overcrowded areas such as refugee camps. The World Health Organization says a cholera outbreak in Somalia has grown to more than 25,000 cases this year alone and is expected to double by the end of June. (Photo: AFP)

Conflict-ridden South Sudan battles cholera
A suicide bombing near the US embassy in Kabul on Wednesday killed 8 people and wounded at least 25..

Suicide blast hits NATO convoy in Kabul, civilian vehicles damaged
Protesters clash with riot police as they attempt to force their way closer to US Embassy to mark May Day celebrations in Manila, Philippines. As in the past years, workers mark Labor Day with calls for higher wages and an end to the so-called

In pics: Distress labourers around the world mark May Day with protest
Protesters lit buses on fire, blocked roads and clashed with police on Friday during a general strike in Brazil.

Buses torched, roads blocked: Brazil hit by first general strike in 2 decades
Italy's partisan resistance movement had been going since the start of the war. It was made up of many different groups.

Italy Liberation Day: People celebrate anniversary of end of civil war
Thousands of people in Damasak fled the town when Boko Haram extremists seized it in the fall of 2014. Two years later, residents are now returning home to start their lives afresh.

Nigeria: Once seized by Boko Haram, Damasak now returns to normalcy
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tubelight teaser: Salman silences critics with major acting chops

Screengrabs from the film's teaser.
 

Video: Mahendra Singh Dhoni shows his lighter side as he plays with Imran Tahir's son

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was recently seen again, playing with the son of one of his Rising Pune Supergiant teammates Imran Tahir. (Photo: RPS/ Instagram)
 

Nagaland creates history by unveiling largest church in Asia

This Zunheboto Church was designed 13 years ago (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kangana brings out fiery glory of Rani Lakshmibai in Manikarnika’s first poster

Kangana Ranaut on the banks of river Ganga, where she unveiled the first poster of the film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'.
 

Drake denies allegations that he made former porn star Sophie Brussaux pregnant

Drake
 

Smartphones that feature OIS for better, stable photos

The whole camera module is based on a gyroscope motor that constantly moves around to compensate the phone’s physical movements. (image: pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad High Court lets licensed RTC stalls to sell non-Bisleri water

The bench said that the stall owners could sell water bottles certified by FSSAI.

ISRO had rejected Brazil’s sugar deal

This satellite will catapult India’s diplomatic skills to unchartered trajectory and perhaps help counter China’s growing influence over its neighbours in the long run.

Andhra Pradesh: ISRO bars media from launch site

The launch is scheduled for Friday evening at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Shar, Sriharikota.

Mobile wallets take a backseat in Hyderabad

As per a national survey, wallet apps played a key role during and post-demonetisation, when they were used to pay for food, travel, consumer goods, apparel, education and other sectors.

Hyderabad: Buy jewellery at discount for cash

The manager of a prominent jewellery store in the city, seeking anonymity, said jewellers were offering these incentives to overcome the cash crunch.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham