Jubilee Hills police registers case against Digvijay Singh over ISIS tweet

Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills police registered a case against senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Thursday for his tweets on the Telangana police alleging that they were radicalising Muslim youths and making them join terrorist outfit ISIS by setting up a bogus ISIS website.

A case (crime no: 298/2017) under sections 505(1)(a)(b) (Publishing statement, rumour or report to make public disobey any officer) and 505(2) (Statements aimed at public mischief) of IPC were registered after Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath lodged a complaint.

Rajya Sabha Member Digvijay Singh, who is also the in-charge for Congress affairs in Telangana and AP, triggered controversy on Monday when he said in a series of tweets “Telangana police has set up a bogus ISIS site which is radicalising Muslim youths and encouraging them to become ISIS modules.”

He went on, “It was on their information that Madhya Pradesh police arrested an accused who was responsible for the bomb blast on a train in the Shajapur district of MP. It also resulted in the Saifullah encounter in Kanpur on the same day. The issue is whether TS police should be trapping Muslim youths in ISIS by posting inflammatory messages,” he asked.

Taking on Chief Minister K. Chandra-shekar Rao, he said, “Is it ethical? Is it moral? Has KCR authorised the police to trap Muslims and encourage them to join ISIS? If he has then he should resign.”

Mr Digvijay Singh added, “If he hasn’t shouldn’t he enquire and punish those who are responsible for such a crime.”

Meanwhile AICC general secretary Digvijay Singh has welcomed the case registered against him by the Telangana police. On Thursday he said in New Delhi, “I will cooperate with them and will go whenever they summon me.”

Speaking to reporters at AICC headquarters on Thursday, Singh said he had evidence to prove his charge that the Telangana police had created a fake website to lure Muslim youths and later kill them in encounters.

“I will insist that Chief Minister Chandra-sekhar Rao and home minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy should be witnesses. I also demand that Central Intelligence chief and the National Security Advisor must be witnesses,” Mr Singh said