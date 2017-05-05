Nation, Current Affairs

Gujarat: Mahatma Gandhi's alma mater shuts down after 164 years

PTI
Published May 5, 2017, 11:54 am IST
Updated May 5, 2017, 11:54 am IST
The proposal to convert Mohandas Gandhi High School into a museum was accepted by the Gujarat government in 2016.
'This museum would showcase life and times of Gandhiji, Sardar Patel and many other prominent personalities,' said Rajkot Municipal Commissioner B N Pani. (Photo: File)
 'This museum would showcase life and times of Gandhiji, Sardar Patel and many other prominent personalities,' said Rajkot Municipal Commissioner B N Pani. (Photo: File)

Rajkot: The Alfred High School in Rajkot - the164-year-old institution where Mahatma Gandhi studied – has been shut down by the authorities to make way for a museum.

The proposal to convert this state-run Gujarati medium school, also known as Mohandas Gandhi High School, into a museum was accepted by the Gujarat government in 2016.

Mahatma Gandhi passed out from the school in 1887 at the age of 18. Going ahead with the decision, school authorities have started issuing school leaving certificates to all 125-odd students, said officials.

"We have started issuing leaving certificates to the students, who can now secure admission in any school of their preference for the next academic year" said the District Education Officer Reva Patel.

In 2016, the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) had sent a proposal to the state government to shut down the school and convert it into a museum.

Upon receiving the proposal, the Gujarat government had recently asked the Education department to start the process of handing over the school building to the RMC, said Rajkot Municipal Commissioner B N Pani.

"We have hired a consultant to carry out the work of converting this building into a museum at a cost of Rs 10 crore. This museum would showcase life and times of Gandhiji, Sardar Patel and many other prominent personalities," said Pani.

The school, earlier known as Rajkot High School, was founded on October 17, 1853 during the then British rule. It was the first English medium school in Saurashtra region at that time.

The present building of the Alfred High School was built by the Nawab of Junagadh in 1875 and was named after Prince Alfred, the Duke of Edinburgh.

After India's independence in 1947, the school was renamed as Mohandas Gandhi High School.

Though Gandhi's name was attached to this institution, the school had a poor record in imparting education. Few years back, none of its 60-odd SSC students were able to clear the Class X board examinations.  

Tags: rajkot municipal corporation, district education officer, reva patel, mohandas gandhi high school
Location: India, Gujarat, Rajkot

Entertainment Gallery

Shutterbugs had a busy day as they spotted Bollywood celebrities at various locations on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka-Virat step out for holiday, Salman, Deepika, Ranbir get clicked
Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor from the film 'Half Girlfriend' and Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra from the film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' promoted their respective films on separate episodes of the reality show 'Sa re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun-Shraddha, Ayushmann-Parineeti show great chemistry on reality show
After the announcement on April 7, the winners of the National Awards 2017 finally collected their awards from President Pranab Mukherjee in Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

National Awards 2017: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, other stars felicitated
Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan were among the celebrities who attended the Chautha ceremony held on Wednesday in Mumbai of late actor-politician Vinod Khanna who passed away on 27 April. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pay respects to Vinod Khanna at Chautha ceremony
Shutterbugs spotted Bollywood stars as they stepped out for their professional and personal commitments on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Shahid, Saif-Kareena, Sushant-Kriti, other stars are a class apart
Rana Daggubati, Shriya Saran and Jayam Ravi kicked off the 2017 edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rana Daggubati, Shriya Saran, Jayam Ravi kick off SIIMA 2017 in Abu Dhabi
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

After Priyanka, Sushant to fly down to Hollywood; debuts on the Kardashians' show

Priyanka Chopra, Sushant Singh Rajput and the Kardashian sisters.
 

Video: iPhone calculator has a 'secret' backspace

Users can simply swipe left of right on the calculator display panel to delete the last number they entered.
 

Delhi Daredevils vs Gujarat Lions: Sachin Tendulkar, Twitterati hail Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Panr hammered 97 runs off 43 balls to power Delhi Daredevils to a seven-wicket win over Gujarat Lions. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Will Nokia announce India release date for 6, 5, 3 and 3310 next week?

All these Nokia phones were unveiled at the Mobile World Conference held in late February this year.
 

Harsh Goenka’s tweet omitting MS Dhoni from his list of RPS heroes irks Dhoni fans

MS Dhoni fans lashed out at Harsh Goenka as he praised the likes of Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Rahul Tripathi, Imran Tahir amongst others, who have played a key role in RPS' rise but did not mention Dhoni’s name in his tweet after Rising Pune Supergiant beat Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo: BCCI / Twitter)
 

Watch: NASA’s new movie showing Cassini's first dive over Saturn

Saturn's atmosphere seen closer than ever before was captured by NASA's Cassini spacecraft during its first Grand Finale dive past the planet on April 26 and released on April 27, 2017. (Photo: NASA)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Saifee hospital non-cooperative during Eman's shifting: Abu Dhabi hospital

Egyptian patient Eman Ahmed, who almost spent two months undergoing weight-reduction procedure at Saifee Hospital, is being shifted to Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi, where doctors will continue her rehabilitation and weight-reduction treatment, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Women IPS officers come out against ‘demeaning’ film dialogues

Representational image

Strengthen military, look for new allies to tackle Pak, China: Army Chief

Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat speaks at the release of USI Strategic Yearbook 2017 at a function in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad High Court lets licensed RTC stalls to sell non-Bisleri water

The bench said that the stall owners could sell water bottles certified by FSSAI.

ISRO had rejected Brazil’s sugar deal

This satellite will catapult India’s diplomatic skills to unchartered trajectory and perhaps help counter China’s growing influence over its neighbours in the long run.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham