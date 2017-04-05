Nation, Current Affairs

Video: Cow vigilantes in Rajasthan beat man to death, injure 4 others

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 5, 2017, 11:04 am IST
Updated Apr 5, 2017, 11:15 am IST
The victim's uncle Hussain Khan claimed that the vigilantes told him to run away, but beat him up when he tried to do so.
A mob of cow vigilantes associated with the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) beat up Khan and 4 others badly. (Photo: Videograb)
 A mob of cow vigilantes associated with the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) beat up Khan and 4 others badly. (Photo: Videograb)

Alwar (Rajasthan): A Muslim man died after being brutally assaulted by gau rakshaks in Rajasthan’s Alwar two days ago for allegedly transporting cows.

Pehlu Khan (55), a Muslim resident of Haryana, succumbed to his injuries on Monday night, reports said.

Reports quoted police as saying that a mob of cow vigilantes associated with the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) beat up Khan and 4 others badly, even after they produced documents to show that he had purchased the cows.

Subsequently, a video of the incident went viral.

The incident occurred near Jaguwas Crossing on NH-8, on Saturday evening. The men beat Khan to death alleging that he and his 4 friends were transporting cattle.

The vigilantes allowed one of the drivers, Arjun, to leave. “Five of the victims had to be hospitalised,” a police officer said. Pehlu Khan died at a hospital in Alwar on Monday night. Following a post-mortem, his body has been handed over to his family.

No arrests have been made so far, the reports said.

Pehlu’s uncle Hussain Khan claimed that the men told him to run away, but beat him up when he tried to do so.

Pehlu’s friend Azmat, and 3 others who were injured returned to Nuh in Haryana on Tuesday, and alleged that they were not given proper treatment at the hospital.

Azmat’s brother Mohammad Arshad claimed that the hospital authorities did not allow him to meet his brother on Saturday night.

But Shyam Sunder Sharma, director of Kailash Hospital in Behror, denied the charges and claimed that the assaulted men have even received a discount on treatment, said reports.

An FIR has been registered against the cow vigilantes under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 147 (destruction of property), 308 (culpable homicide) and 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

Tags: pehlu khan, cow vigilantes, gau rakshaks, alwar news, bajrang dal, vhp
Location: India, Rajasthan, Alwar

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2017: Archana Vijaya making a grand comeback

Archana Vijaya
 

Samsung opens doors on Galaxy S8, S8+ pre-registration in India

Galaxy S8 smartphone
 

68,000 tickets for all 15 matches at ICC Champions Trophy on sale

The tickets for all matches including popular fixtures India vs Pakistan, England vs Australia and the final – will be released on general sale to eager fans following handbacks from tournament stakeholders that includes sponsors, ICC family and travel providers. (Photo: AFP)
 

Android’s last possible Nougat update officially rolls out

Android Nougat 7.0
 

Veteran actor Vinod Khanna hospitalised in Mumbai

Khanna was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dilwale’.
 

Alcatel quietly launches world's first 10-core smartphone with four cameras

Alcatel Flash phone is powered by a 10-core Helio X20 processor and sports a 5.5-inch full HD display.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Yogi Adityanath waives off Rs 30,729 crore loan of 2.15 crore UP farmers

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath coming out after the cabinet meeting at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

Dalai Lama visited Arunachal 6 times between 1983-2009

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama. (Photo: AFP)

India rejects US offer to mediate with Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif (Photo: AP/File)

Punjab drug-PMLA case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 61cr against ex-minister

Enforcement Directorate. (Photo: Representational Image)

UP: Woman claims spouse sent 'triple talaq' for opposing previous marriage

Representational image (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham