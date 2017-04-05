Nation, Current Affairs

UP loan waiver is partial relief for farmers: Rahul Gandhi

Yogi Adityanath announced a loan waiver of Rs 36,359 crore for small and marginal farmers in UP.
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the UP government's decision to waive off farm loan was a "partial relief" but a step in the "right direction" and asked the Centre to evolve a national response to the widespread distress.

Gandhi said the Centre should not discriminate amongst states and no politics should be played with farmers suffering across the country.

"A partial relief for UP farmers, but a step in the right direction. Congress has always supported loan waivers for farmers in distress," he said on Twitter.

Gandhi's response came a day after the Yogi Adityanath led BJP government in UP announced a loan waiver of Rs 36,359 crore for small and marginal farmers in the state.

"I'm happy BJP has finally been forced to see reason. But let's not play politics with our farmers who are suffering across the country.”

"The Central Government must have a national response to the widespread distress and not discriminate amongst states," he also tweeted.

The Congress has been pressing for a loan waiver across the country on the lines of that done during UPA rule.

Delivering on BJP's poll promise to small and marginal farmers, the Yogi Adityanath government yesterday decided to waive their crop loans up to Rs 1 lakh, totalling a staggering Rs 36,359 crore.

The move will benefit over 2.15 crore farmers, besides 7 lakh others who had secured loans which turned into non-performing assets (NPAs).

